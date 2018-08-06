Women in Front

Cresa is committed to the diversification of commercial real estate.

In a historically, male-dominated industry, it’s no wonder that the women of Cresa’s Phoenix office have propelled themselves into the spot¬light. They stand behind a firm that, since its inception in 1993, has been committed to the recruitment and retaining of women, and the di¬versification of commercial real estate. Women make up one third ofCresa’s Phoenix office, and the gap continues to shrink.

Cresa recognizes that men and women many times have a different approach to cultivating and maintain client relationships, winning new business, and approaching the way services are provided, therefore they place a high emphasis on building a broad base of women professionals within the firm.

“I was advised by several people not to get into the commercial real estate industry,” says Ashley Snyder, principal of Cresa. “Fortunately, I didn’t listen. Coming to Cresa 16 years ago was the best career decision I could have made. I never felt limited in my opportunities for growth within the firm.

Cresa provides me with unlimited tools and resources to ensure I am successful in any direction I want to take within the company.”

Since Cresa never represents landlords, they navigate the landscape for their client’s with¬out bias, and these women have repeatedly un¬covered hidden opportunities that work in fa¬vor of a client’s overall business strategy. Be it needs analysis, site selection, lease or purchase negotiation, schedule development, design and construction, or vendor management, they’ve purpose-built their team with occupiers at the forefront of everything they do. And, in return, it’s illuminated their exceptional acumen in achieving proven results for their clients.