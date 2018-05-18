Old School Fit

Try these four kettlebell exercises for serious strength.

By Kim Miller and Shannon Dougherty

Photos by Brock Elliott, brockelliott.com

Location: Scott’s Training Systems, scottkeppel.com

Kettlebells are an excellent piece of gym equipment to incorporate into your fitness routine. If you haven’t used them before, they may look a bit intimidating. But, there are a myriad of basic exercises that can be done with them.

Kettlebell workouts promote strength and endurance through functional movements. Typically these movements engage the entire body and because they’re so effective, even a quick kettlebell workout be prove to be highly beneficial.

Kettlebell Squat to Single Arm Swing

Set Up: Start in a wide squat, kettlebell in one hand hanging low and chest up.

Action: As you stand up from the squat position, swing the kettlebell chest height and tighten the glutes. Repeat on one side for 10 reps before switching hands.

Kettlebell Jack Press

Set Up: Keep feet together and both hands on the base of the kettlebell.

Action: Jack your legs out as you simutanetlouly press both hands overhead. Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

Kettlebell Reverse Lunge to Curl

Set Up: Step back into a reverse lunge, with the kettlebell in one hand.

Action: As you come out of the lunge to a balance position, curl kettlebell, keeping your elbow in tight to your side. Repeat for 10 reps before switching sides.

Kettlebell Side Lunge to Upright Row

Set Up: With the kettlebell hanging in your left hand, take one big step (lunge) to the right keeping both feet straight ahead.

Action: Push up and out of the lunge position into a single leg balance while bringing the kettlebell to an upright row position. Repeat for 10 reps before switching legs and arms.