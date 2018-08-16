The “Suitest” Thing

Rooms with a view…and so much more.

It’s no secret that Arizona boasts some of the most luxurious resorts in the world. Here’s the insider’s guide to some of the most jaw-dropping, sweetest suites at our favorites:



JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

This nearly 2,300-square-foot presidential suite offers some of the most stunning views-and the most luxurious balcony-in the Valley, not to mention occasional live entertainment to enjoy as it overlooks the lobby lawn and patio. Designed to impress, and having played host to some of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities, as well as big families-it’s ample bedrooms, full dining room table and great room rivals any local mansion and is the epitome of luxury in the Southwest. A bathroom for the ages, its tub is finer than most you would find in a full-service spa. Rates start at $1,499 and vary by season.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort & Spa

Their magnificent 3,225-square-foot presidential suite features hard wood flooring, modern furnishings with earthy accents, and a variety of upscale amenities, as well as two full bedrooms. The master bedroom showcases a wooden four-poster bed, dressing area with full-length mirror, and additional seating. The large parlor offers a massive flat screen television, conference area, dining area that seats six, and a large wet bar. But that’s not all-the resort also features Fairmont Gold, an exclusive hotel within a hotel with 69 junior suites, each giving private access to a VIP lounge, meeting center, and concierge services. Presidential rates start at $2,829 and vary by season.



JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

What’s better than one private pool? Try two of them! Famous for being among Mr. Marriott’s favorite places to vacation, the resort’s vibrantly decorated, 1,500-square-foot Jackrabbit Suite not only boasts a full butler’s kitchen, wet bar, massive master bedroom, additional guest sleeping quarters, office space, and surround sound, but includes both a backyard overlooking Camelback Mountain with its own full-size pool (with jets!) and the semi-private spa pool nearby. Although plenty of space to entertain all night, it’s worth leaving the suite-even briefly-to visit the resort’s newest dining concept, Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse. Rates start at $1,500 and vary by season.



The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, A Destination Hotel

Back in 2015, the resort, which is situated between the pristine Sonoran Desert and the burgeoning shopping, restaurant, gallery, and club scene of Scottsdale, went through a massive $10 million renovation, including upgrades to its 325-plus accommodations. But what most people don’t know is that during this renovation, the presidential suites on property of which there are three-received hefty upgrades as well. Each one now boasts 1,375 square feet of space for entertaining and/or romance with stunning views of their championship golf course. Rates start at $680 and vary by season.



Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

The Hilton Sedona-nestled along the Red Rock Scenic Byway and steps from some of the most majestic scenery on the globe-recently went through massive, multi-million dollar enhancements. The final phase complete earlier this year, the new look includes a new restaurant concept called ShadowRock Tap+ Table, the addition of an on-site “hiking concierge” and a one-of-a-kind red sand boot camp playground called the Warrior Pit. But perhaps even more impressive than the full-on additions is the Red Rock romance suite. The 700-square-foot suite features a comfy fireplace and a private terrace overlooking the Red Rocks not to mention a Jacuzzi jet soaking tub right in the bedroom for maximum romance. Rates start at $350 and vary by season.

L ‘Auberge de Sedona, A Destination Hotel

L’Auberge de Sedona is tucked into the green and gorgeous Oak Creek, making it an altogether otherworldly Sedona experience. On-site there are actually two suites so amazing, it’s hard to choose just one. First, there are the Creekside cottages, each with both indoor and outdoor shower options

and a deck overlooking the babbling brook of the creek, often with ducks, squirrels and birds swirling about. For those looking for something even grander, however, there is the Creekhouse. Similarly steps from the creek, this actual creek-side, multi-level house features 2,800 square feet of communal space including a full kitchen, great room, dining room, and terrace for entertaining and more. Rates start at $579 and vary by season.

The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician

The Canyon Suites’ two, 1,800-square-foot presidential suites at the Canyon Suites were updated in recent years, along with the entire boutique hotel. Featuring works from local artists, the presidential suites also offer enhanced, private terraces with a large fire pit and seating for 12; marble dining table for 1 O; full kitchen; an expansive master bedroom with sitting room; and a second bedroom option. At the Phoenician side of the resort, which is almost done with its multi-year renovation to the entire property, two other presidential suites are offered. Each of these two-bedroom suites is approximately 4,000 square feet with a master bedroom, multiple entertainment areas, and marble bath. Rates start at $2,500 and vary by season.