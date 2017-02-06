Crazy for Cookies

The Fourth Annual Girl Scout Cookie Challenge.

By Alison Bailin Batz

Everyone has a special place in their hearts for Girl Scout cookies. Not only because they’re spectacularly delicious, but because the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, and change the world.

“Girl Scout cookies not only help our local Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities and community projects, but they also play a huge role in transforming girls into G.I.R.L.s––Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders––as they learn essential life skills that will stay with them forever,” says Susan de Queljoe of the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC). “By participating, girls learn skills like decision making, money management, people skills, business ethics, and goal setting—critical leadership skills that translate to real-life success.”

Now through March 5, more than 17,000 girls in central and northern Arizona will be walking around neighborhoods with delicious cookies and boothing in front of local stores. And this cookie season will be an extra special one for them, as 2017 marks the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

“Okay, we can’t compete with 100 years, but we can certainly do our part to inspire the local community to be thinking about those delicious cookies––and all of the amazing local Girl Scouts––24/7,” says Girl Scouting alum Calena Srutowski of Proof Canteen at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale Troon North, who with more than two dozen chefs from across Arizona will take part in the Fourth Annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge.

Through the program, chefs from some of the state’s most popular restaurants will use their culinary prowess to re-imagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout cookies––Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Toffee-tastics, and Savannah Smiles––into a custom dessert menu item. Each restaurant has agreed to feature its dessert on its menu from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, with a portion of the proceeds from each dessert sold directly supporting Girl Scouting in our community.

Meanwhile, as in recent years, the Girl Scouts will have all cookies on hand for immediate customer purchase. Locations of cookie booths can be found by downloading the app Cookie Finder or by visiting girlscoutcookies.org.

Select 2017 North Valley Challengers

For a complete listing of participating restaurants, visit girlscoutsaz.org/en/cookies/cookie-dessert-challenge.html

Proof Canteen at the Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort Troon North

Dessert Designer: Calena Srutowski

Assigned Cookie: Do-si-dos

Dessert: Triple Decker Do-si-do Delight

Twisted Grove

Dessert Designer: Christopher Collins

Assigned Cookie: Tagalongs

Dessert: T.A.G. (Tagalongs Are Great) Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Olive + Ivy

Dessert Designer: Kelli Sappington

Assigned Cookie: Trefoil

Dessert: Trefoil Cherry Cheesecake Gelato

The Thumb

Dessert Designer: Susan Kolman

Assigned Cookie: Thin Mints

Dessert: Minty Oh!

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Dessert Designer: Dave Rico

Assigned Cookie: Samoas

Dessert: Chocolate Chunk Samoa Pecan Pie

Sorso Wine Room

Dessert Designer: Mark Teahan

Assigned Cookie: Thin Mints

Dessert: #MintHappens chocolate mint cheesecake mousse with Thin Mint cookie crust and chocolate gelato

Rhythm & Wine and Jalapeno Inferno (Same Chef/Owner) – All Locations Valleywide

Dessert Designer: Terry Craig

Assigned Cookie: Trefoils

Dessert: Girl Scout Banana Cream Pie