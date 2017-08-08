North Valley Magazine’s Top Valley Lawyers 2017 post

North Valley Magazine’s Top Valley Lawyers 2017

CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

Michael King

Gammage & Burnham

CRIMINAL DEFENSE

Colin Bell

Stewart Law Group

As criminal defense attorneys, it is our responsibility to vigorously fight for our clients. Many of the people we help have never encountered the criminal justice system. They need strong advocates to make their voices heard. Defense attorneys with Stewart Law Group are former prosecutors who are prepared to quickly identify the issues and advocate effectively for our clients. We are a tough-minded, hardworking legal team that pursues every defense possible with extraordinary intelligence and extensive trial experience.

Aaron Black

Law Office of Aaron Black PLLC

Understanding that good people sometimes find themselves in bad situations, Aaron defends individuals charged with all criminal offenses, vehicular crimes and DUI cases across Arizona. Unlike many large firms that want as many cases as possible, he represents a limited number of clients at any given time which allows him to provide the personalized service that you expect from a DUI attorney.

Chris Doran

DuMond Law, PLLC

Chris Doran’s passion is criminal defense and the courtroom. He has a way with words, trial advocacy, argumentation, and negotiation. What sets him apart from others is his level of care. He uses his skills to give his clients a voice when their story most desperately needs to be heard.

Samantha DuMond

DuMond Law, PLLC

Samantha DuMond started DuMond Law, PLLC to be able to provide personal service and quality legal representation for anyone who needs assistance in standing up for justice. Our firm practices compassion and kindness with our clients while being aggressive in negotiation or at trial. Our firm practices Criminal Defense, Family Law, and Probate Law.

Ryan M. Garvey

Sonoran Law Group

At Sonoran Law Group, our focus is singular: we exist to defeat criminal charges against our clients. As a former County Prosecutor, I can assure you that I will personally handle your case, bringing with me 20 years of experience and knowledge of both sides of the courtroom. When you hire us, we will aggressively defend your freedom.

Richard Gaxiola

Gaxiola Law Group

Criminal defense trial attorneys at Gaxiola Law Group, offer every client unyielding loyalty, aggressive representation, nearly 20 years of solid trial experience and a tradition of preparing a thorough, compelling and skillful criminal defense trial strategy for each case.

Craig C. Gillespie

The Gillespie Law Firm, P.C.

Michael Munoz

Munoz Law Offices PC

Michael is a former major crimes prosecutor at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His practice is solely focused on criminal and DUI defense. He is committed to aggressively defending those who have been accused of committing a crime. Read the reviews online and call for a consultation.

Craig Orent

Trent Law Offices, PLC

Daniel R. Wilson

D.R. Wilson Law, PLLC

Confident criminal and DUI defense, from a lawyer who cares. Aggressive personal injury and accident representation. A lawyer with the availability, affability, and ability to ensure clients receive the attention, compassion, and results they deserve.

DUI

Brian Douglas Sloan

Law Offices of Brian D. Sloan

Attorney Brian Sloan is solely focused on DUI Defense representation. He is a multi-award winning lawyer, who has been defending Driving Under the Influence charges for the past 13 years; having defended more than 2,300 people charged with DUI cases, and having argued 100-plus trials, with numerous successful results. Sloan created an innovative system called Bifurcated Representation, which ensures that clients pay a reasonable flat rate for only the services they need, and not for the services they don’t. Sloan is also a founding member of The Arizona DUI Team.

Paul A. Ramos

Ramos Law Firm, PLLC

Experienced, aggressive and passionate representation by a Certified Criminal Law Specialist through the Arizona Board of legal Specialization, State Bar of Arizona.

ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE

Stephanie Bivens

Bivens and Associates, PLLC

Bivens’ 20-plus years of knowledge and experience in estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning makes all the difference in achieving client goals.

Michael Gerity

Israel & Gerity, PLLC

Our experienced team provides skilled legal services in estate planning, small business matters, intellectual property and bankruptcy. We offer a unique and personal approach to helping you manage your current legal issues and prepare for the future for yourself, your family, and your business.

Ilene L. McCauley

Ilene L. McCauley, Ltd.

Technical expertise with a human touch. Providing services in estate planning, business planning, tax planning, and probate.

Nicole Pavlik

Nicole Pavlik Law Firm

You need to be prepared. Whether it’s protecting yourself and your assets as a small business owner or protecting your family after your passing, not having the proper documents in order can mean the difference between financial well-being and stressful, time-consuming legal action. Be proactive and set yourself and family up for success.

FAMILY

Melissa K. Bower

Stewart Law Group

Family is always first at Stewart Law Group. We know clients are going through very challenging circumstances and deserve compassion and respect. We earn their trust by providing the legal guidance they need to make important decisions. As fair-minded, strong negotiators experienced in trial litigation, we discuss options and are honest about what clients can expect from the proceedings. In every case, we are committed to helping obtain the best possible outcome for our clients.

Greg Davis

Davis Faas Blase, PLLC

Davis Faas Blase, PLLC, is a team of dedicated professionals who address every case with a focus on the client’s individual needs and goals. We offer clients full-service representation in family and juvenile law, civil litigation, bankruptcy and estate planning/asset protection––to allow for access to information and preserve your time and resources. At David Faas Blasé, PLLC, we don’t just represent “a client”––instead, we work with each person as a unique individual, with strategically tailored approaches to addressing their personal circumstances and challenges. We are guided by a desire to help people develop, and appreciate, the freedom that comes with writing the next chapter of their lives. Let us show you what a difference unparalleled representation can make.

Hope E. Fruchtman

Law Office of Hope E. Fruchtman

Hope E. Fruchtman uses her 20-plus years of legal experience to help Arizona families with all of their family law and juvenile law needs.

Chris Hildebrand

Hildebrand Law, P.C.

I have practiced family law for more than 20 years. I am passionate about my clients and the outcomes in their cases. Our mission is to achieve the best possible outcome on all of our clients’ cases. The cornerstone of our divorce and family law practice is centered upon being thoroughly prepared from the moment we are retained and throughout the entire divorce process.

Michael A. Lincoln

Lincoln & Wenk

Kip Micuda

Hildebrand Law, P.C.

Having practiced family law for well over 20 years, I have not seen a single issue come up in a divorce or family law case that I have not already successfully resolved for many clients in the past. It is extremely important for me to ensure my clients receive justice in their divorce or family law case. I prepare diligently to ensure each client is protected in the divorce process.

Rebecca L. Owen

Rebecca L. Owen, PLLC

Rebecca L. Owen has focused only on family law since 1998 and her clients’ satisfaction is always her top priority.

Scott Stewart

Stewart Law Group

Our caring law team is dedicated to helping clients through the legal challenges ahead, at a very difficult, emotional time. Things will get better. With decades of combined legal experience, our attorneys are committed to the best possible outcome for every client.

Russell F. Wenk

Lincoln & Wenk

Tracy Van Wickler

Van Wickler Law

Family law cases are often emotionally and legally complex. Tracey Van Wickler is an experienced family law trial attorney, who also recognizes the psychological importance and financial benefits of settlement. Her boutique law practice is designed to meet her client’s legal needs in a professional manner that exceeds all expectations. Whether through negotiations, private mediation or in the courtroom, her specialized legal expertise and strategized approach to litigation planning will help her clients to achieve their goals.

PERSONAL INJURY

Ari Amar

Amar Esq. PLLC

“There is a priority interest…that interest is the best interest of the client.”—Ari Amar.

Amar Esq. PLLC, is a Paradise Valley law firm dedicated to providing effective and competent legal representation to those who have been harmed through the actions of others.

Alexis Saphire Breyer

Breyer Law Offices, P.C.

Bringing a unique combination of legal results and emphasis on providing the highest client service for those who have suffered life-altering injuries.

Mark Breyer

Breyer Law Offices, P.C.

Joseph Brown

The Accident Law Group

We utilize the inside knowledge of insurance and claims gained from my experience as an Insurance Adjuster to prepare, fight for, and obtain great results for our personal injury clients.

James Goodnow

Lamber | Goodnow

James Goodnow handles catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. He is a Harvard Law grad and a Phoenix native. Goodnow regularly appears in the media, including appearances on CNN, Good Morning America, and more.

Marc Lamber

Lamber | Goodnow

Marc Lamber founded the personal injury practice at the firm 25 years ago. He was featured on the cover of AZ Business as one of the Top Lawyers in Arizona. Lamber was named a “Litigation Star” by Benchmark Litigation. He and his cases have been covered by CNN, MSNBC, the CBS Evening News, and more.

Kevin M. Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Hurt in a wreck? Need a check? Lerner and Rowe has years of experience and knowledge and aggressively fights for their clients to get them all the money they deserve! Injured people, who are looking for the highest level of attention and the best client service available, can make one call, that’s all to Lerner and Rowe, 24/7, for a free consultation.

WORKERS COMPENSATION & DISABILITY INSURANCE CLAIMS

Don Antonio Fendon

Fendon Law Firm, P.C.

At the Fendon Law Firm, we treat all of our clients like family because we are a family firm.

Derek R. Funk

Comitz | Beethe

Our practice focuses on helping disabled physicians, dentists and other professionals navigate the disability claims process and maximize their chances to collect, and continue to collect, their rightful benefits.