Take your training to the next level by exercising with your partner.

By Kim Miller and Shannon Dougherty

Models: Patrick Thomas and Sharon Bondurant

You know the saying, “couples that play together stay together.” Well, the same goes for exercise. What better way to spend the day then getting out of the house and doing something active with your partner. This easy-to-follow workout prepared by Patrick Thomas, personal trainer and owner of Patrick Thomas Fitness, is perfect for doing at the park or the gym. Complete these exercises for four rounds, resting 20 seconds in between each exercises, and one minute between rounds. Don’t forget to switch positions.

Partner Squats

Set Up: Start by facing each other at arm’s length, feet slightly wider than hips and toes forward. Reach out and lock arms with your partner.

Action: Begin squatting simultaneously and drive your hips back until your legs form a 90-degree angle. Keeping arms extended, stand up to starting positions and repeat for 20 reps.

Partner Push-Up / Hamstring Hinge

Set Up: Partner one will begin in a kneeling position, chest up and arms bent, close to body. Partner two will be assisting, holding the heels of partner one for leverage.

Action: Keeping their torso perpendicular to the ground partner one slowly lowers, squeezing their glutes, hamstrings, and abdominals until their legs give out and they catch themselves in a push-up. Using core and momentum, they return to the starting position. Partner two continues to brace their feet for the duration.

Partner Plank Hop Over

Set Up: Partner one starts in plank position, back flat and core tight. Partner two stands next to partner one.

Action: Partner two jumps over partner one, back and forth for 10 reps.

Sharon Bondurant

Owner, AZ Tech Finders

As the owner of the Scottsdale based business AZ Tech Finders, pro bikini competitor, and mother of two boys, Sharon Bondurant is a busy woman. Fitness is an integral part of her life, but it wasn’t always like that. Bondurant started really working out consistently in her 40s and over time it became a way of life. Below are her three helpful tips to staying fit as a busy professional or parent.

Don’t strive for the perfect workout every time. Commit to getting at least 15 minutes done. There will be days you will feel up to really pushing yourself but if you’re having an off day, just move your body and capitalize on the time you do have available.