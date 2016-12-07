Made in AZ

Support local with these 10 uncommonly cool gifts that are produced in Arizona.

Sphinx Date Co.

Mother-daughter duo Sharyn and Rebecca Seitz purchased Scottsdale’s iconic Sphinx Date Co. in 2012 and have since added over 200 local products including locally-sourced dates and hand-crafted pantry goods from local producers. Try the stuffed and chocolate medjool date gift tray with a selection of Sphinx Date Co.’s signature snacks. Starting from $20 at sphinxdateranch.com

Southwest Ornaments

For a holiday gift that is as beautiful as Arizona, check out local artist Brenda Schodt’s one-of-a-kind, hand painted glass ornaments that feature scenic desert landscapes unique to the Grand Canyon State. Our favorite is the Desert in Bloom ornament featuring different blooming desert plants in vibrant hues. $14.99 each @ southwestornaments.com

Refresh Glass

Phoenix-based Refresh Glass takes empty wine bottles from local restaurants including House of Tricks, Postino locations, El Chorro, and FireSky Resort and transforms them into beautiful glassware as part of their 10 Million Bottle Rescue Mission. Owner Ray DelMuro first started making the glasses out of his garage and now his unique glasses are being used at restaurants, hotels, and sold at retailers across the country. Set of four, $30 @ shop.refreshglass.com

LDV Winery

LDV Winery, founded by winemaker Curt Dunham and his wife/co-owner Peggy Fiandaca, is located on 40 acres in southeastern Arizona. The property contains a riparian area dominated by tree-lined Ash Creek that flows during summer monsoons and spring snow melt from the mountain. The property also includes the winery, home, fruit and nut orchard, rose garden, and 13-acres of vineyards planted in Rhone-varietal grapes. The duo have since added a Scottsdale tasting room where you can purchase their wines, including their best selling 2012 Signature Petite Sirah $40 @ ldvwinery.com

Arizona Sun

Arizona Sun owners Robert and Ellen Wallace started their Scottsdale company over 30 years ago. Plants and cacti including aloe vera, jojoba, sage, and wild roses are among the all-natural ingredients in their skin care products, which feature a colorful Sonoran Desert scene on each label. Mix and match gift sets starting at $9 @ arizonasun.com

Armadilla Wax Works

Denise Jenike and Kent Buttermann, owners of Armadilla Wax Works, have been in business since 1971. The company was founded in Tempe, before moving operations to the Prescott Valley in 1984. All their candles are produced in a small factory there, where they pour a variety of hand-crafted candles in colors and designs for every occasion and décor. For gifting, nothing says Arizona like Armadilla’s cactus candle, from $9.95 @ candlefactorystore.com

Green Valley Pecan Company

Located on 7,000 acres in the Santa Cruz River Valley in southern Arizona, the family owned Green Valley Pecan Company is the largest irrigated/integrated pecan orchard in the world. Offering an assortment of gift baskets and products featuring Arizona grown pecans, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, like the chocolate-covered pecan jar, $35 at pecanstore.com

Goldwater’s Foods

Founded over 25 years ago, Goldwater’s Foods was started by Carolyn Ross, Joanne Goldwater, and Peggy Goldwater-Clay, daughters and granddaughter of former late Senator Barry Goldwater. They produce an assortment of salsas including fruit salsas, hot sauces, wild jellies, and barbeque sauces. For a true taste of the Southwest, try the Kachina Collection gift box with Goldwater’s four original salsas, and their award-winning Bisbee Barbeque Sauce, $30 @ goldwaters.com

Hayden Flour Mills

Hayden Flour Mills has a long and storied history in the Valley starting in 1868. More than 100 years later, Jeff Zimmerman and his daughter, Emma, are keeping the company’s heritage alive milling flour and heritage grains in Queen Creek. They specialize in flours, mixes, and specialty grains like ancient barley and faro berries. Perfect for gifting is their artisan bread kit with a bag of artisan bread flour, a wooden proofing bowl, and a tea towel featuring a vintage flour sack design, $45 @ haydenflourmills.com

Box Play for Kids

Janette Harwell came up with the idea for Box Play for Kids after noticing her daughter’s affection for discarded boxes and stickers. A graphic designer, Harwell, came up with the idea to create stickers that turn things like empty toilet paper rolls into airplanes and egg cartons into cows. Running the business out of her Phoenix home, she creates her eco-friendly, recycling activity stickers and works with local printers to produce whimsical designs that engage children’s imaginations like milk carton fire truck stickers, $7 @ boxplayforkids.com