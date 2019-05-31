Something for Everyone

By Greg Rubenstein

As much a mobile family room as high-capacity daily driver, the three-row, seating-for-eight Lexus LX 570 sport utility vehicle offers something—or perhaps more accurately, everything—for everyone. From a body-on-frame platform ideally suited to towing and off-road adventure, to the wood and leather-trimmed, high-tech/highly connected interior, to the gamut of safety features helping ensure a safe return from every trip, the LX 570 delivers the luxury, comfort and convenience of home, while on the road.

Whether transporting the team, providing respite from the common commute, or serving as a long-haul family vacation platform, this impressively imposing Lexus lives large because it is. Stretching nearly 17 feet from tip-to-tailgate (200.0-inches, to be precise) and spanning 6 1/2 feet at its widest, the LX 570 looks big from the outside and feels sumptuously roomy on the inside. Yet even with 8.9 inches of ground clearance, ingress requires little more than a small step up to reach the plush, semi-aniline leather-upholstered seats.

Once inside, the driver greeted by a spacious cavern of luxury and control. A full array of gauges provides basic systems data, while a supplemental 4.2-inch color display serves up info including steering angle, digital speed display, turn-by-turn navigation, driving mode and digital clock. A color head’s up display discretely projected to the windshield gives line-of-sight speed, cruise control and park assist information, without need to change visual attention.

Both front occupants have access to a 12.3-inch touchscreen for control and display of various vehicle functions, including navigation and infotainment system, the latter serving up 450 watts of Mark Levinson-tuned Surround Sound projected through 19 speakers. The front seat center console has an integrated Qi-compatible wireless device charger under the armrest, and under that you’ll find refrigerated storage spacious enough to hold six standard-size water bottles. The “cool box” might not replace a standard cooler, but does its job by keeping drinks chilled between rest stops without the hassle of ice or cold packs.

For middle-row passengers, there’s a central swing-down arm rest console with integrated power controls for seat adjustment and seat heating and cooling, as well as center-zone climate control. Each front seat has a 11.6-inch touchscreen mounted to the back, providing rear-seat entertainment through the integrated DVD player or via HDMI input.

Although big by every measure, the LX 570 drives nimbly, thanks to an eager drivetrain, responsive suspension and sure-footed braking systems. Power comes from a 383-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The combination is good for towing up to 7,000 pounds, and with 90% of the 403 pound-feet of torque available at 3,600 rpm, this Lexus is well-suited to typical family-fun hauling. Fuel economy is EPA rated at 18 mpg highway, 13 mpg city, and 15 mpg combined.

Available in either a two-row or the as-tested three-row configuration, the LX 570 has a $92,025 base price, including delivery. With the addition of the Luxury package (semi-aniline leather, heated/ventilated front and middle-row seats, four-zone climate and door lamps projecting “LX”), Mark Levinson audio, rear entertainment system, head’s up display, heated walnut wood steering wheel, cool box and carpeted cargo mat, the total came to $99,245. Topping Lexus’ line of SUVs, the LX 570 delivers luxury and a wide swath of utility for families heading out on the open road or to the (off)-roads less traveled. Either way, it’s an SUV ready for wherever you’re going.