Sips of the Summer

By Alison Bailin Batz

Wines that perfectly pair with patios, pools and parties

With vaccines readily available, many are looking to enjoy the company of friends and family this summer. This could mean hanging by the pool, living one’s best life on a boat in the Midwest or heading to SoCal for the beach. No matter what your summer plans are, we have a wine pairing for that.

By the pool

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

This pinot keeps it light with just a touch of citrus and delicate tropical fruit notes. If enjoying at a pool barbecue, pair it with chicken or seafood. $11.99

2020 La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

The aromatics here are made for the outdoors with an explosion of apricot, kiwi and mango as you bring the glass to your lips. The acidity makes it taste like liquid sunshine, and it would be perfect with oysters. $25

Craggy Range Te Muna Sauvignon

Blanc 2020

This crisp sauvignon blanc tastes of ripe stone and passion fruit with a hint of lime. Its salinic acidity keeps it feeling refreshing glass after glass. $22.99

Scharffenberger Brut Rose

Too hot for the spa? No problem, you can get your bubble fix here. This effervescent treat is a perfect combination of raspberry and peach and offers a lingering finish. Dare we say pair it with ice cream? $29

Robert Mondavi Winery 2018 Fumé Blanc

This signature winery offering is as bright as the reflection from the water. With flavors of fresh melon dancing with green apple and juicy peach on the palate, it tastes even better than it looks. $23

Medici Ermete Organic Concerto Reggiano Lambrusco DOC 2020

Grilling for dinner after a day outside? This is the perfect pairing for nearly any meat, thanks to its dry yet fruity blend. It has the perfect balance for a bite of just about anything. $25.99

On the lake

Unshackled 2019 Rosé

The name alone feels like the slogan for this summer compared to last. A trio of tangerine, grapefruit and lemon make this a tough one to beat while enjoying the breeze in your hair. $21

Landmark Vineyards 2019 Overlook

Chardonnay

Ripe lemon, white peach, yellow apple and kiwi come together with just a hint of oak and lingering spice to make enjoying this with friends on a pontoon twice as nice. $27

Pighin Pinot Grigio Collio

DOC 2018

This dry stunner is light bodied and meant to be enjoyed by all types of bodies of water. We recommend it as the first toast to summer with friends you’ve missed the past year-plus. $23.99

AIX Rosé 2020

Fragrant with a salmon pink color, this bottle explodes with summer fruit in every sip, notably watermelon and ripe strawberries. Expect crisp acidity at the end. $21.99

2020 Aperture Cellars Chenin Blanc

Vibrant with notes of nectarines and honeysuckle, enjoy this one on a sunset ride with your honey. Its smooth mouthfeel will set the stage for romance on the water. $30

Justin Vineyards & Winery 2020

Sauvignon Blanc

The perfect marriage of tropical fruit and bright citrus, there is an extra something with every sip in the form of fleeting flavors of fresh herb that makes one feel like the summer gardens surrounding the lake are coming to life. $16

At the beach

WillaKenzie 2018 Willamette Valley Chardonnay

It can be tough to find a chard that is crisp enough for a day at the beach. We’ve found it in this Oregon-grown offering with sufficient creaminess but also an infusion of citrus that helps cut the richness. $29.99

Red Car Rosé of Pinot Noir 2020

Orange is the star of this spectacular summer rosé. First, expect aromatics of orange blossoms. If that isn’t lovely enough, give it a sip and you will taste clear notes of refreshing orange sorbet. Toward the finish, minerals cleanse the palate and make you ready for more. $28

Ehlers Estate 2020

Sauvignon Blanc

Juicy apricot, orange candy, yellow wildflowers, lemon rind, lime pie and pears come together in the most delightful of ways in this acidic yet juicy offering. There is also a hint of vanilla that soothes the mind and body together with the open water. $36

Marine Layer Chardonnay

The name alone will make you want to enjoy this by the ocean. The flavors of ripe tropical fruit, vanilla and salty minerality, however, will make you so glad that you did. $40

Château La Nerthe

Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc 2019

Crisp and complex notes of lime balanced with pineapple and mango make a good balance between acidity and fruitiness here. It is also a little something special to whip out and share with friends, given its expressiveness and elegance. $59.99 ν