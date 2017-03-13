Seven springtime essentials for bettering your home, life, style, and health

Springtime Essentials

Seven must haves for bettering your home, life, style, and health.

By Nadine Bubeck

Get a good night’s sleep by updating your mattress. Phoenix-based Tuft & Needle offers one style of mattress made with special foam. The mattress is conveniently delivered in a small box (shipped free of charge), and easily unfolds within seconds. Comfortably equipped with a high quality support layer, you can’t go wrong with Tuft & Needle’s 100-night trial. Sweet dreams! tuftandneedle.com

Tackle hardwood and tile with the ultimate floor cleaner-vacuum in one. The new Bissell Crosswave is a one-of-a-kind tool that removes debris, spills, and sticky messes from hard surfaces. It features a dual-action brush roll and multi-surface cleaning solution, and it freshens area rugs, too. It makes a mom’s life a lot easier (and cleaner)! bissellcrosswave.com

Surrender the cliché mom purse (aka diaper bag) for the versatile and super stylish CiPU Backpack. Go hands-free with a trendy back wearing bag showcasing 10 wide interior pockets, four wide exterior pockets, and a water-repellent lining. Weighing only 1.2 lbs., this light bag is perfect for any mama on the go. cipu.us

For those who admittedly don’t like to cook, treat your families to nutritious meals from HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides prepackaged ingredients accompanied with easy-to-follow recipes, eliminating the need to plan or shop. The process makes dinnertime more easy and enjoyable, and all recipes are reviewed by a HelloFresh dietitian ensuring a nutritious meal. hellofresh.com

Looking for fab finds at a fab price? Meet the smartest way to up your style game and clean out your closet, thredUP! It’s the best resource for buying and selling like-new women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes, and handbags. Find thousands of brand-name items, always up to 90 percent off. Seriously, the app will be your new BFF. thredup.com

For your little princess, Moderne Child Shoppe offers gorgeous, high quality designs that have recently caught the eyes of celebs like Tori Spelling. Dress your baby girl in whimsical apparel that is ultra girly, tutu-inspired, and originally assembled. There are even select items for mom, making adorable mommy and me matching ensembles. The best part––you won’t break the bank. modernechild.com

The hippest hats for hot mamas. Mother Trucker & Co offers specially designed trucker hats featuring fun phrases perfect to describe every occasion. Spotted on countless celebs, moms can choose from an array of designs, including #MOMLIFE, BOSS LADY, and more. There are even youth sizes sporting phrases like Mama’s Boy and Mama’s Girl. mothertruckerco.com