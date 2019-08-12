Setting an Example

Dr. Brandon Gough stresses a healthy lifestyle to his orthopedic patients

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brandon Gough wants what’s best for his patients. To do so, Gough feels he has to show them he’s in a good frame of mind himself.

Gough sets an example by spending time in the gym, biking down mountain trails and advocating for his patients.

“I’m a big advocate of promoting a healthy lifestyle,” he says. “I do hip and knee replacements, so patients need to be in relatively decent shape to have a good outcome.

“I struggled with my weight. I went on a fitness program so I can relate and understand. I understand what the struggle is like. It’s a big part of my life.”

At his North Phoenix practice, Gough uses cutting-edge robotic, micro-invasive, and muscle-sparing surgical techniques that are designed to help his patients return to their active lifestyle as soon as possible after surgery.

He focuses on soft-tissue preservation, which reduces the time patients are required to stay at the hospital. In some cases, patients can complete total joint replacement procedure on an outpatient basis.

Education is important to Gough as well. After earning his undergraduate degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, he obtained his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He then completed his residency and internship in general orthopedics at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine in Wichita, Kansas, where he was honored as the resident teacher of the year. His specialized orthopedic training continued during his lower extremity adult reconstruction fellowship at the Arizona Institute of Bone and Joint Disorders.

“In high school, I knew I wanted to be a doctor, but not necessarily a surgeon,” he says. “I wanted to be a cardiologist—that was only because I didn’t think I could do surgery.

“I went to medical school and started to learn more. I did my surgery rotation and I was able to use my hands to help people. I learned that’s where my calling was. Fortunately, I had good mentors along the way to mold me into the surgeon I am today.”

Through all of it, he’s been able to build muscle and stay in shape.

Gough routinely awakes at 4 a.m. and hits the gym by 4:30 a.m. He works out for an hour and a half, goes to surgery or the clinic and sometimes returns to the gym in the evening. He works out five days a week and does cardio workouts in addition to that.

“For me, it’s all about eating healthy,” he says. “I don’t eat a whole lot of carbs. I have good fat and protein. That’s what has really changed my life. I eliminated sugar and processed food. I firmly believe that’s the way to go.”

He also enjoys mountain biking, which is why he doesn’t lift weights often.

“As a racer, for mountain biking, you want to be as skinny as possible because you need to go uphill,” he says. “It’s important to me to burn calories so you feel strong and look good.”

Gough practices within the Orthopaedic Institute of the West, which he helped form, and he has operating privileges at Scottsdale Abrazo Hospital, Liberty Hospital and surgery centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

He is working to build a robotic center of excellence for hip and knee replacement surgery. He also trains other surgeons on cutting-edge techniques in minimally invasive hip and knee replacement.

Showing he’s in good shape, is one of the ways in which he gives back to the community. He also works with the free Magis Clinic; Madonna School, an educational facility for mentally handicapped children; Habitat for Humanity; and Sienna St. Francis Clinic, a free clinic in a homeless shelter.

Through it all, he just wants good results for his patients.

“I feel like often times I spend more time with patients who need to lose weight,” he says. “If I can help somebody lose weight through my story, I’ve done my job.”

Dr. Brandon Gough

Orthopaedic Institute of the West

6950 E. Chauncey Lane, Phoenix

623-873-8565, goughmd.com