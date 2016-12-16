Scottsdazzle

Downtown Scottsdale hosts a month-long holiday celebration with signature events and sights.

By Susie Timm

The holiday season will be significantly more festive in Scottsdale this year with the debut of the month-long holiday celebration Scottsdazzle.

Scottsdazzle officially kicked off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 25 when Mayor Jim Lane and members of the Scottsdale City Council lit a one-of-a kind to Arizona tree, imported from Italy. The tree boasts over one million customizable lighting options and glows nightly on the Soleri Bridge.

Scottsdazzle incorporates several signature events scattered throughout December as well as other ongoing festivities. The signature events include:

I Spy Santa ArtWalk: Marshall Way Art Galleries hosts a fun scavenger hunt on Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. Improvisational elves on the streets in festive costumes will direct guests with clues along the ArtWalk and into galleries where additional clues and gallery engagements occur. Holiday musical elements on the streets, a Santa’s House, and costumed characters will liven up both the streets and the galleries and provide photo opportunities.

Santa Wine Around: Join the Scottsdale Wine Trail wineries on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. for a wine tasting extravaganza. Come dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus and receive a commemorative wine glass.

Beyond these signature events, downtown Scottsdale will be decorated with hanging poinsettias baskets and feature additional holiday spirit with the following:

Cowboy Christmas: Enjoy the themed décor and entertainment in Old Town throughout December. Gary Sprague, the Singing Cowboy, will sing and read excepts from his book How a Cowboy Saved Christmas on Saturdays including Dec. 3, 10, and 17 on afternoons between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There’ll also be free horse and carriage rides on Thursday night Art Walks in December from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. up and down Marshall Way between Main Street and 5th Avenue. Live entertainment will also be featured.

Sugar Plum Avenue: Fifth Avenue will be buzzing with activities. Fridays on 5th Ave from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. feature live entertainment and happy hour specials at participating bars and restaurants on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23. Saturday afternoon shopping specials and entertainment will happen each Saturday including Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown merchants are partnering with East Valley Institute of Technology students to create gingerbread houses to be on display in over 20 windows on 5th Avenue. 5th and Wine will also host a holiday sugar plum fairy tea in early December to compliment the décor and theme.

Life-size Menorah: Located at Civic Center Plaza, it will be lit nightly during Hanukkah.

For more information visit, scottsdazzle.com.