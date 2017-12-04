Floral Fascination

Scottsdale’s Gallery Andrea showcases the work of mother-daughter duo.

Owned and operated by international artist Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and her daughter Andrea Zakrzewski, Gallery Andrea has been a staple of the local art scene in Old Town Scottsdale since 2004.

Andrea de Kerpely-Zak has been creating and exhibiting her mesmerizing artworks for over 35 years and her pieces are internationally collected. Known for colorful and delicate impressionist flowers, her paintings explore the emotion of a particular moment of the day and symbolize freedom and healing, while examining the idea and the effect of the light. She utilizes acrylic paint on canvas that she then waters down, creating a watercolor effect. This allows her to work quickly on multiple paintings at a time on subjects ranging from flowers and desert plants to landscapes.

Gallery Andrea features artwork by both de Kerpely-Zak and Zakrzewski, in addition to the work of several prominent artists from around the world. The pieces showcase a diverse selection of artwork and styles including floral, abstract, figurative, landscape, and sculpture.

As a complementary project, Zakrzewski recently launched her own fashion line, Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion. Featuring wearable art, including dresses, leggings, and scarfs incorporating the mother and daughter’s floral artwork, the fashions debuted this past October at Phoenix Fashion Week.

Gallery Andrea participates in the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each week. The gallery is located at 7019 E. Main St., Scottsdale and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sunday. For more information about Gallery Andrea, visit them online at artandrea.com.

6th Street Market

6th Street Market blends local shopping, works of art, live music, interactive art projects, and community yoga in the heart of downtown Tempe. As the name suggests, the 6th Street Market’s location is 6th Street Park. Each week, the market features a mix of locally produced, handmade goods from indie purveyors like Iconic Cocktail, Hardcore Handmade, and All the Tiny Pieces. This outdoor marketplace runs through April 22, 2018, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Sunday. For more information about 6th Street Market visit, downtowntempe.com/events/6th-street-market.