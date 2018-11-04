Roll with the Punches

By Madison Rutherford

Looking for a workout that will make you feel like Hilary Swank in Million Dollar Baby? We beat you to the punch. Trade the treadmill for some sparring gloves and check out these four North Valley gyms that offer boxing classes designed to sculpt muscles, test endurance, bolster self-esteem and teach self-defense.

The Pound Gym

This high-intensity fitness facility features cutting-edge boxing and kickboxing classes designed to mentally and physically push participants to their limits. Led by certified, world-class trainers, each exercise is intended to condition the body and mind, incorporating footwork, punching techniques, heavy bag training, partner drills, kettlebells, plyometrics, calisthenics, mitt work and more. Pound’s specialty is constantly switching up the workouts, so clients won’t feel like they’re falling into a routine. The signature Pound workout is a balanced blend of H.I.I.T (High Intensity Interval Training) and traditional boxing techniques geared toward amateurs and experienced athletes alike.

15090 N. Northsight Boulevard, Suite 120, Scottsdale,

480-912-4622, poundgyms.com, @poundgyms

Knockout Fitness

Each 60-minute class at Knockout focuses on cardio and resistance training and can burn between 800 and 1,000 calories, thanks to state-of-the-art equipment and some of the best trainers in the biz. The gym is equipped with a full-size boxing ring, Muay Thai-style heavy bags, a grappling mat, free weights and weight machines. Knockout also provides professional-grade gear like hand wraps and MMA-style gloves. Whether you want to lose weight, tone and tighten your body, strengthen your core, build confidence or simply learn self-defense strategies, Knockout offers a fun and challenging workout for all fitness levels. Members can learn Jiu-Jitsu, boxing and MMA methods in a welcoming environment that boasts zero judgment and zero excuses.

13637 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 9, Phoenix,

480-335-4224, knockout-fitness.com, @knockoutfitnessaz

Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women

Listen up, ladies: Boxing definitely isn’t just for the dudes. If you’re looking for a fitness complex with some strong feminine energy, Jabz is your jam. The five-star, female-owned facility offers classes that combine boxing, kickboxing, cardio, core strengthening and beyond to boost balance and agility. The one-of-a-kind studio is a traditional boxing gym with a feminine flare, equipped with a boxing ring, Body Opponent Bags, Muay Thai bags and more. Jabz also offers a unique program called The Glove Club that allows members to earn bronze, silver and gold gloves based on their progress, which serves as both a tangible symbol of their determination and an incentive to keep advancing in the program. Each class begins with a 10-minute warm-up consisting of rowing, shadowboxing, jump ropes and speed bag work that transitions into fast-paced, full-body circuit training, and ends with a five-minute cool down.

7609 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 15, Scottsdale,

480-886-7123, jabzboxing.com, @jabzboxing

Scottsdale Boxing Club

Scottsdale Boxing Club means business – its highly trained staff includes state and world champions, an International Boxing Federation champion, military veterans and an Olympic gold medalist. Professional boxers teach and train here, but don’t be intimidated if you’re a beginner. SBC offers personal training, one-on-one boxing and group fitness classes for all skill levels, even if the only thing you’ve ever punched is a time clock. The trainers are personable and professional, but the workouts are tough, so come prepared to sweat and get schooled on the “the sweet science.”

10810 N. 71st Place, Suite 101, Scottsdale, 480-483-2808,

@scottsdaleboxingclub