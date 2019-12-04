Right Tool for the Job

Ford Edge ST is truly a sharp ride

By Greg Rubenstein

When a segment offers no fewer than 50 different models, you know there is going to be fierce competition and something for just about everyone. So, it is among mid-size sport utility vehicles, where options include SUVs with two-row or three-row seating, unibody or body-on-frame platforms, FWD, RWD, AWD, or driver-selectable 4×4 drivetrains with turbocharged, hybrid or all-electric power, and price points from about $20,000 to $200,000. Whew!

Starting at a base price of $31,100, the Ford Edge is a typical mid-size SUV, with a unibody platform, four doors and seating for five. It’s available in FWD or AWD, and in four trims—SE, SEL, Titanium and the range-topping ST. All versions except the ST are powered by a 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Edge returns an EPA-rated 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 24 mpg in combined driving for FWD versions, and 21/28/23 mpg for AWD-equipped models.

Edge standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, 4.2-inch color instrument panel/message center, 8.0-inch LCD pinch-to-zoom touchscreen and voice controlled infotainment system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, push-button start, remote start including scheduling, remote control front windows, remote lock and unlock, acoustic-laminate windshield with rain-sensing wipers, Bi-LED headlights with automatic high-beam, LED daytime lamps, and LED taillamps with three-blink turn signals. Standard safety features include roll stability and curve control systems, post-crash alert system, blind spot and cross-traffic alert, semi-autonomous lane-keeping with driver alert, precollision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, and a rearview camera with integrated washer.

Coming in at $43,265, the Edge ST has standard AWD and is equipped with a 2.7-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 335-horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and is EPA rated at 19/26/21 mpg. Even with a hefty ‎4,597-pound curb weight, the ST is an absolute hoot to drive, especially off the line or churning out freeway passing maneuvers. Thanks to 380 pound-feet of available torque, the top-line Edge delivers a satisfying push into the seatback under full-throttle acceleration, and easily turns in sub-six second times for 0-60 mph sprints.

The ST is also loaded with high-end features, including leather-trimmed heated power front seats with driver-side memory, power-adjust steering column, dual 4.2-inch driver-configurable LCD color instrument panels, auto-dim rearview mirror, security approach lamps, acoustic-laminate front-row side windows, windshield wiper deicer, heated power side mirrors, hands-free foot-activated power rear liftgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, and a 110V/150W AC power outlet.

Carrying a MSRP of $52,540, the as-tested Edge ST included a performance brake package and the comprehensive navigation/driver assist (“401A”) package. Along with bright red calipers, high-performance pads, and vented discs and brake shields, the brake package adds 21-inch alloy wheels with 265/40 summer tires and a brushless radiator cooling fan.

The 401A package contains voice-activated touchscreen nav system, plus front seat cooling, rear-seat heating, front and rear 180-degree cameras with split view, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming driver’s sideview mirror, active steering assist, autonomous parking assist, adaptive cruise control and lane centering, auto engine stop-and-go, adaptive headlights, and auto-dimming driver’s side mirror.

Although its price lands the Edge ST in premium SUV territory, there are far more expensive options which deliver much less value. With a high-end interior, stylish looks, and impressive performance, plus loads of tech, safety and convenience features, the Edge ST holds its own against luxury or performance competitors. It is truly a sharp ride, and a perfect tool for the daily commute or weekend fun.