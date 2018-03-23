Red Dragon Wings

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these savory wings are delicious.

By Leann Jordan

Yield: 10 wings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

10 chicken wings, trimmed

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cracked black pepper

3 Tbsp. gochujang paste

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. ginger, peeled and minced

1 tsp. garlic, peeled and minced

Green onions for garnish

Sliced Habanero peppers for garnish

Cooking thermometer

Marinade the chicken wings in the olive oil, salt, and pepper in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

In a small bowl, whisk together the gochujang, soy sauce, water, ginger, and garlic. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 385°F.

Preheat a grill pan or outdoor grill to medium-high heat.

Remove chicken from the marinade and pat dry the excess oil.

Grill wings for 5 to 6 minutes until skins are a little charred. Turn often.

Transfer wings to a non-stick cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 12 minutes until the interior of a wing reads 170°F with a thermometer.

When the wings come out of the oven, toss them in the sauce.

Serve immediately and garnish with green onions and habanero peppers.

Serve wings with a blue cheese yogurt dip

TIPS

You can double the sauce recipe if you’d like more.

Never cook wings when they are cold, it’s better if they’re room temperature.

Use a light colored cookie sheet. Dark pans can cause burning.

Begin grilling with the thick side of the wing facing up. This lets the fat slow render.

Never overcrowd wings on the cookie sheet.

You can cook wings all the way on the grill. Cook thick side up on medium-low heat. Flip at the end to crisp skin. Cook wings until they reach 180°F. This breaks down collagen and will make the wings tender. This step takes skill. You don’t want to burn the wings. Practice makes perfect

Get Wood-Fired Flavor When Grilling

Soak wood chips in 2 cups of water for 15 minutes

Drain water and wrap chips in an 8- by 4-inch piece of foil.

Don’t let the chips tear the foil.

Make another packet using 2 cups of dry chips. Cut small slits on top of each packet. Place both packets on the grill. Caution: chips stay hot for 24 hours.