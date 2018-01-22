The Inside Advantage

Realtor Cathy Hotchkiss has the inside scoop on local real estate.

By Michelle Talsma Everson

Purchasing or selling a home can be a daunting but exciting life-changing decision. For those interested in buying or selling properties in North Scottsdale and Paradise Valley golf and resort communities, Cathy Hotchkiss is the go-to real estate agent. This is not only because of her vast real estate expertise but because she has called the North Valley home for 28 years, giving her clients a home team advantage.

“I’ve been a real estate agent for 11 years, but I was originally an interior designer and owned my own company for 24 years before I felt like it was time for a career change,” Hotchkiss shares.

A successful agent with RE/MAX Platinum Living, Hotchkiss says that her background in interior design helps her and her clients to see the potential in new homes. It also helps her to best advise clients who are selling their homes on how to stage their interior spaces just right.

Hotchkiss shares that she specializes in golf and resort communities because they’re “peaceful, beautiful, and those mountains!” She also appreciates the convenient locations, as most resort and golf communities are close to a variety of must-see amenities.

So what’s her client relationship philosophy? “Throughout the process of buying or selling a property I like to be relaxed and have fun with my clients; I essentially try to make them happy beginning to end,” Hotchkiss says.

In addition to her knowledge of the marketplace, Hotchkiss says that having the RE/MAX brand behind her is a definite benefit for her clients.

“I’m absolutely proud to say that I’m a RE/MAX agent; I have a lot of tools at my disposal because of the brand, including a lot of programs that potential home buyers and sellers may not even know exist,” she says. “Everyone has heard of RE/MAX. It’s a great blend of a national brand but with a localized expertise.”

Hotchkiss believes in the importance of living in the community that she does business in.

“To me, it’s vital to live and be involved in the community I practice real estate in,” she says. “For example, I’ve been with various committees at the Country Club at DC Ranch, so I can easily let new home buyers know about all of the wonderful amenities in the community they’re considering moving into.”

For those looking to buy a home soon, Hotchkiss recommends going with an agent that is invested and experienced in the area that the homebuyer is interested in moving into.

Currently, Hotchkiss calls DC Ranch home.

“I personally know the neighborhoods and understand the market, giving my clients the advantage to work with a real estate agent that has what it takes to get their home sold or assist with their next home purchase,” she shares.

Hotchkiss adds that her knowledge extends across North Scottsdale and Paradise Valley communities, including Silverleaf, Grayhawk, Troon, Troon North, Estancia, Whisper Rock, Desert Mountain, Gainey Ranch, and McCormick Ranch.

On Hotchkiss’ real estate website, not only does she include listings across the North Valley but she also makes sure to include information and resources from the communities she serves.

In addition to her real estate career, Hotchkiss shares that she enjoys spending time with her husband Jim and Maltese dog, Haylie. She also enjoys golf, cooking, music, and traveling when she can. She is a supporter of UMOM New Day Centers and participates in a ladies Bible study group in DC Ranch.

When hard at work, Hotchkiss is not only supported by the RE/MAX brand but she also has a small but dedicated team of her own, including a listings coordinator and executive assistant.

“Having this team with me allows the transactions to be smooth from start to finish,” she says. “It’s not a huge team, so it’s not overwhelming, but it’s just the support I need to get the job done smoothly for my clients while being completely hands-on and involved with each and every transaction.”

“My team has a wonderful track record of smooth transactions, open lines of communication, and the power of the RE/MAX name behind us as well as our broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Living, Jay Macklin.”

To learn more about Cathy Hotchkiss, visit cathyhotchkiss.com, e-mail cathy@cathyhotchkiss.com or call (480) 236-3336.