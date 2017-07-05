Summer Style & Essentials

Practical, fun, and stylish summer finds for the whole family.

By Nadine Bubeck

All Around Playtime Patio with Canopy

Create a shaded outdoor play-space for your kids with Step2’s open playhouse with canopy. This all-inclusive set features an attractive and realistic stone-stacked design equipped with a pretend grill, cooking utensils, and a sand/water play table. Several accessories included.

step2.com

Blue Apron

Gift your family the delicious treat of convenience. Blue Apron provides pre-measured and perfectly proportioned ingredients families need to prepare yummy and healthy meals at home. Consider this “meals on wheels” service essential to a busy parent––someone who craves dinner idea inspiration. The dinner delivery service introduces users to new ingredients, flavors, and easy cooking techniques.

blueapron.com

JJ Cole All-Purpose Outdoor Blanket

This versatile outdoor blanket is essential for beach, park, or backyard relaxing. Its durable outer fabric makes it ideal for using on any surface and its inner lining wipes clean quickly. A detachable strap makes carrying easy. Big and spacious to fit the whole fam!

buybuybaby.com

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Every kid needs this classic red and yellow “beep beep” cruiser. This car comes to life with a fun, friendly face. For generations, children have been “driving” this car while exercising their imagination. A backyard must-have for endless entertainment.

buybuybaby.com

Mama B. Designs

Chic and inspirational tank tops for hot summer outings. Boy moms will love the “Boy Mamas Have More Fun” design, in addition to the lovely “blessed” design for any fortunate mama. Comfortable, cool and high quality- perfectly paired with leggings, shorts or beach sarongs.

mamabdesigns.com

Fawn Design Anytime Bags

Style and class meets space and functionality with the Fawn Design anytime bags, commonly used as diaper bags. This convertible carrier can be used as a messenger bag or backpack with comfortable straps. It’s easy to clean and opens wide with a total of 10 pockets and keychain hook.

fawndesign.com

Baby Zala Infiniti Shawl

These gorgeous Infiniti shawls are ideal for cool summer nights. They’re lightweight, versatile, and ideal for traveling. They can be worn a variety of ways, and can even convert into a stroller canopy for your baby with a snap of a few buttons. Available in many colors.

babyzala.com