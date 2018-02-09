Striking Gold

Paul and Amy Goldschmidt bowl for PCH dollars.

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Paul and Amy Goldschmidt had high hopes for their first Goldy’s Bowling Bash in the fall of 2016.

The event raised $186,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital and attracted the likes of Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies, and Goldschmidt’s teammates, David Peralta and Shelby Miller.

“I was fortunate to have the support of the athletes on the other teams, and baseball players and the local community, the sponsors who came in, and the people who attended. That definitely stuck out for me. My name is on the event and I was appreciative of all the support that everyone in the Valley gave me,” says Goldschmidt.

In the hopes of raising more money for PCH, Goldy’s Bowling Bash is set for 5:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22, at Lucky Strike in Cityscape. The event starts with red carpet festivities at 5 p.m., the cocktail and bowling bash at 5:30 p.m., and then an after party in the Gypsy Lounge with dinner, drinks, DJ, silent auction, and prizes for the best and most outrageous bowlers.

The Goldschmidts have volunteered at Phoenix Children’s Hospital since December 2011, when the couple was looking for a way to be involved in the community.

“We didn’t know much about it,” says Goldschmidt, who grew up in Texas. “There are a lot of kids and families going through tough times. We wanted to do anything we could to brighten their day.

“Last year, we were part of the campaign for Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, which opened in October. That’s where the money went to last year. There are a lot of great causes, but we’ve seen the impact that a few minutes of our time can have. We brighten the days of the patients and the families who are going through so much. We want to help them.”

Goldschmidt says the dynamics of helping Phoenix Children’s Hospital have changed since his son, Jake, was born.

“It hit home a lot more, seeing the kids and the families going through some tough times,” he says. “The families and the patients, they motivate me. They’re so positive. I’ve never heard anyone complain. They’re in a lot of pain, but they’re so positive and happy.”

Goldy’s Bowling Bash

Thurs., Feb. 22, 5 p.m.

goldysfund4kids.org

(602) 524-8557

Tickets start at $500

Lucky Strike, CityScape, 50 W. Jefferson Street, Suite 240, Phoenix