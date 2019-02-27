On the Rise

A-Authentic Garage Doors builds solid reputation and plans expansion

By Lauren Wise

A garage door is one of those things that tends to reveal its true necessity only when it’s not working properly. Whether broken, damaged by a wayward emergency break – or the illusion that the garage is already open, as has happened to this writer – or squeaks so loudly you put mousetraps in the garage corners, you’re in a jam. And with garage problems, there is an urgency to repair it. You can’t leave the house because your car and other garage contents are either stuck inside or exposed to the outside elements or passersby with sticky fingers. So what’s a reliable Valley solution?

Enter A-Authentic Garage Doors. As it says on their website, “If you had to lift a 300 pound door six or more times a day, you’d get tired – very tired. The same is true of your garage door springs because they do the heavy lifting for you.”

Owner Darrell Peruch is known for setting the industry standards when it comes to the garage door business, a hard-earned reputation marked by impressive one-hour response times, 24-hour emergency repairs, and being a one-stop shop for just about any type of garage need.

The family-owned company has been serving Arizona residents for almost 20 years, and during that time Peruch has been tailoring his business to be as transparent and customer service-oriented as possible.

“I got into the business in 1999 after a friend bought a garage door company in Tucson. At the time I owned three pizza and wing restaurants, called Peruchio’s Pizza and Wings,” Peruch says. “After helping him, I decided this was my next adventure! We opened A-Authentic Garage Door Service Co. in September of 2000.”

Now serving the entire Valley (and still Tucson), for Peruch, it’s all about respecting a customer’s time, home and wallet. When it comes to emergencies, A-Authentic is known to respond to a call within the hour, and if you need to schedule an appointment, there’s no “arrival between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.” Everything is scheduled within a one-hour window. A-Authentic wants you to understand what the problem is and what can be done: Is it just a repair? Do you need replacements? Is there an easier way to fix it on your own that will save you money? Peruch and his technicians take the time to explain all the possible service and repair options. After all, he adds, a garage door repair is often an unexpected expense.

“I think people would be surprised that even though we are one of the largest companies in the Valley, we are very responsive and treat each customer with the highest level of respect,” Peruch says. Which is probably how A-Authentic has been named an Angie’s List Super Service winner, and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

When it comes to the services, equipment and products, A-Authentic is a one-stop shop. Bent tracks, broken springs and hinges, malfunctioning receivers and transmitters, off-track doors, sensor malfunctions, worn weather sealant, broken or frayed cables, noisy garage doors, bent panels – A-Authentic will come fix it for you. Looking for a new garage door? Whether it’s for added security or to increase the value of your home, they have great options like Clopay (the only residential garage door backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval) and Amarr Garage Doors, a worldwide leader in garage door design. A-Authentic also offers LiftMaster garage door openers, and accessories ranging from keyless entry to security panels to remote controls.

With all the available options and prompt response times, it’s no wonder that A-Authentic recently expanded into a new 15,000-square-foot building in a Valley area that gives easy access to the freeways to provide even faster service to customers.

“With the expansion, we will be entering into commercial service and possibly gates,” Peruch says. “But what I love most about this industry is that every day we have customers in need and we can get their door working the same day and they can go back to their lives.”

A-Authentic Garage Doors

419 W. Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix

602-321-4384, arizonagaragedoors.com