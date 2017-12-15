Nursery Finds: Nice custom favorites for baby’s room
By Nadine Bubeck
Photos by Melissa Mulera, Studio No 5, studionumber5.com
Trending in the wonderful world of nurseries––custom and contemporary. For my baby boy number three, I wanted to create a simple and uncluttered living space equipped with unique finds, personalized décor, and quality furniture. Here’s a look inside my son’s new room, and nine of my favorite nursery must-haves.
FAB FURNITURE
Traditionally unique and high quality, the perfect combo for the modern nursery. Oxford Baby offers an array of furniture that grows with your child, like the Harlow 4-in-1 Crib that easily converts to a toddler bed, daybed, and full bed. Exquisite in look and safe for baby, pair this crib with the matching six-drawer dresser featuring tons of storage and soft-closing drawers. Chic designs and finishes including midnight navy, vintage white and artic gray.
COZY RUGS
The Lorena Canals Round ABC Rug is a lovely, playful, and educational addition to any kid’s room. Comfortable for snuggling and generous in size, the round rug is machine washable and eco-friendly, made of non-toxic dyes and 100 percent cotton.
lorenacanals.com
CUSTOM ART
Dress your walls in Oopsy Daisy art. The boutique website showcases hundreds of personalized prints and décor, making your nursery pop with pizazz. My pick: a custom wall decal with your child’s name. Removable and easy to reposition, these exquisite stickers don’t damage your walls or leave a residue.
oopsydaisy.com
SHOP ETSY
Tip: peruse Etsy! Opt for original décor like custom name signs from shops such as Rachel’s Wood Barn. Choose your preferred wood finish, letter fonts, colors, and design resulting in an original and special touch to your child’s room.
etsy.com
STORY TIME
Instead of the cliché bookcase, go for floating bookshelves from Cloud Zero. Allowing colorful book-covers to be wall décor, these space-saving wall-mounted shelves are made of clear acrylic, giving the room a magical floating feeling. They’re sturdy, safe, simple to install, and can hold many books.
mycloudzero.com
CUSTOM BEDDING
Carousel Designs will become your newest obsession. It’s a site that lets you customize and personalize just about anything for your nursery. Choose from hundreds of fabrics, colors, and fonts to create original crib sheets, draperies, throw pillows, and more. My pick: the ultra hip personalized crib sheet with Navy Cross Arrow fabric.
A LOVING LOVEY
Before giving birth, buy a My Baby’s Heartbeat Animal to savor the intimate memory of hearing your baby’s heartbeat. All kits come with a plush pal and 20 second recorder that captures the sound of baby’s heartbeat in the womb. Once the beat is recorded and placed within, press the animal’s foot to hear the special sound.
mybabysheartbeatbear.com
BABY SOOTHERS
Soothe baby to sleep with Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies Cloud Mobile. While stars project on the ceiling, it lulls little ones to sleep with glowing clouds, lullabies, and nature sounds. Choose the the combination of mobile features you prefer, and even restart the mobile outside the nursery via a remote control.
skiphop.com
ACCESSORIZE
Accessories your nursery with items from My First Years, a website that custom creates personalized gifts and trinkets for babies. Trending: the gender neutral Star Jacquard Knit Blanket with your child’s name, perfect as a throw. This, in addition to the timeless royal-looking rocking chair available made from pinewood. Personalize the headrest for a charming extra touch.
my1styears.com
