North Valley Women in Business 2018

In the North Valley women wield power in business. Tenacious, determined, driven, local business-minded women are making a positive impact in the Valley and paving the way for the next generation of female business leaders. Meet the women leading the pack in the community and beyond.

Bobbie Meola

Managing Partner

Stratos Wealth Partners

6929 E Greenway Pkwy, Suite 180, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 719-1335

stratoswealthpartners.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY?

It was actually not a conscious choice at first. I was 22 and looking to start a career. At that time there were very few women in the financial business so I began my career as an assistant since that was the only way I could get a position. Thanks to some very great mentors, I became a financial advisor and have been fortunate enough to be in a leadership role throughout my career.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS?

I take great pride in my work and care very deeply about our clients as well as the advisors I work with every day. My father once told me that if you want to be successful, work harder than everyone around you and have a deep passion for what you do because if you don’t, you can not put your whole heart in to it and people will see through you.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY?

People first always. Empower, listen, care, and serve. Face all challenges with optimism, embrace collaboration and believe in people and their life dreams.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

I don’t think you ever fail if you try and learn something from it that makes you better in the long run.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

Integrity, passion, and humility

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES?

Of course I say, “Go for it”!

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT? Tommy Bahama in Kierland IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX? Turks and Caicos

SECRET TALENT?

I do great impressions!

Kerina Graham

Partner-Wealth Advisor

G & G Wealth

6929 E. Greenway Pkwy., Suite 180, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 (

480) 719-2057

GandGWealth.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY? When I was very young, I have a memory of sitting on my dad’s lap as he would peruse the business section of the paper looking for a ‘diamond in the rough’ to invest in. Growing up, we would talk about what I wanted to be in the future and I shared my desire to become a veterinarian; however, he always said that I should become a financial advisor. I soon discovered math and analytics to be my strengths; that led me to my passion of financial advising.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? In my personal and professional life, the biggest motivator for me

is making a difference for others. That difference manifests itself in my commitment to charities and causes that I believe in. as well as in my passion to be genuine. ethical, and honest in my work with clients.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? People work very hard for their money and more often than not, their underlying question is,

will they have enough money to retire and will that money last the rest of their lives? I want to make sure my clients are well informed as they graduate into retirement and I make sure all their questions are answered, making the transition a joyful one.

Our motto for our business has always been to guide, grow. and guard our clients’ wealth. We take that statement to heart with every one of our clients.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Honesty, integrity, and genuine care for others

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Always be true to yourself, your beliefs, and your goals. If you follow your passion, others will see that in you, and you will become a magnet for positivity. I would suggest searching for a mentor who wants to be your champion. one you can learn from. and one who wants to celebrate your success alongside you.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT

George and Sons

BEST PLACE TO RELAX

Up on top of whatever mountain that I have hiked

SECRET TALENT Being able to convince my friends to join me on crazy adventures, when initially they had no interest.

Erica Gargol

G & G Wealth Partner

Wealth Advisor

6929 E. Greenway Pkwy., Suite 180, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 719-7469

GandGWealth.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY? I was first introduced to investing many years ago when my grandmother gave each of her ll grandchildren a high school graduation present of money to invest in the stock of a company we had researched. Her and I established a joint account and purchased the stock with these funds. Every year around the holidays I would converse with my cousins and inquire about the performance of their chosen stock. I was the only one who ever paid attention to the value of “our stock.” Once college graduation came around my grandmother removed her name from the investment and I was left do as we wished with the account. From then on I knew my future was in finance.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I truly enjoy guiding individuals and families as we work towards growing and guarding their wealth. Allowing clients to keep their current lifestyle after they are done working is the primary goal for Kerina and me at G&G Wealth.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Integrity, kindness, patience

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Be empowered and don’t be afraid to take chances. without failure there isn’t any growth.

Asha Jain Partner

Wealth Advisor

Stratos Wealth Partners

6929 E Greenway Pkwy. Suite 195. Scottsdale. AZ 85254

(480) 630-1413

AJainWealthManagement.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY? My educational background and having a Ph.D in economics and MBA in finance made me want to be part of a bank. Once I got into the business. I loved it.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? When I provide my clients financial independence and see them enjoying their retirement and providing their children with a good education. I feel I am part of their lives while making a great difference in their journey. That motivates me every day.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? To help my clients achieve their financial independence and be a part of their lives.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

My biggest failure is losing any opportunity. When I am successful. I work hard; however. when I fail it teaches me to work harder and be proactive.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Hard work. be consistent. and having a great positive attitude even in tough times

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Be yourself. Enjoying your work. Give yourself 100 percent before you give up.

Elizabeth A Mahoney

EverVest Financial

President, Founding Partner

6929 E Greenway Pkwy.. Suite 195. Scottsdale. AZ 85254 (

602) 313-1112

Evervestfinancial.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY? I knew I wanted to help people on a deeper level. and I wanted to do something that would use my talents and skillset in the most effective and efficient way. I love assessing/problem solving all different

types of situations. listening to someone’s story. and helping them create and pursue their goals. In addition. I love math. data mining. forecasting. research. and spreadsheets. What a great combination-wealth management/financial advising was the answer.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? I love Rotary lnternational’s philosophy. ·service Above Self.” It is not about me. In a world with a multitude of investment and planning options. it can be hard for investors to know what direction to take. I assess those options each and every day. and it is my role to help my clients sort through all of the jargon and sales. and to help them make the best choice for them. It is imperative that I listen to each person. hear what they want and come to an understanding of the level of risk they are willing to take to get there. if any. I believe genuine caring. active listening. and communication is what sets our practice apart from others. I am here to educate. guide. and help everyone I work with to find the best options for their individual situation.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? There are way more than three. but I will highlight these: Persistence: The ability to not believe in failure. but believe in learning and to always move forward. Integrity/Ethics: Though this should be a cornerstone for everyone. I do believe it should be listed. Interconnectedness: When we understand that everything we do has an impact on others. it permeates every part of a business. In turn. excellence is found. clients are served at the highest level. and everything comes together.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? I can only share my experience. but I am so grateful I made the choice to own my business. I realize not all professions allow for entrepreneurship. but if it is something that you know you’re being called to do. it is such a blessing. I have been able to be the type of mom/woman I hoped to be. serve my community. and create a business with clients that I love. My advice is to be willing to work hard. and take risks. It is your life. and you are responsible for the outcome you would like to see happen. I wish you the best on your journey. One more word of advice: Always set your goals and business plan alone. It is for your vision only!

Sharon Barton

Partner

Barton Spector

Wealth Strategies

6929 E Greenway Pkwy, Suite 180, Scottsdale, Al 85254

(480) 409-5920

BartonSpectorWealth.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY? While growing up, my family moved often because my father was a military pilot. I had to make new friends and learn to adapt. I enjoyed meeting new people and hearing their stories. I was raised to give back to your community. This upbringing brought me to a place where I thought I would have a career where I could be of service to others. Being a financial advisor allows me to do everything I had hoped to do. After 33 years as an advisor, I’m able to say, “I truly love what I do and it has never been a job for me, it’s been a gift.”

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? For myself and my business partner, Jay Spector, our success is measured by our clients’ successes. Whether we are working toward helping them to retire on their own terms, save for a new home, take a once in a lifetime vacation, provide a loan-free college education for a child or grandchild, build up a nest egg, or provide the ability to live comfortably within their means, we’re successful when our clients are successful.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? We believe that when we put their interests first, customize a portfolio that fits their objectives, educate them on what they own and why they own it and provide excellent service promptly and efficiently, we all benefit.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? In business, put your clients’ interests and success ahead of your own. Your success will follow the same path. My father always said, “People don’t care how much you know, they only want to know how much you care.” I try to live by that every day, not only in business, but in my personal life as well. Don’t be afraid to do the right thing. Your true success depends on it.

WHAT ADVICE TO YOUR OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? If woman are willing and able to put in the time, energy, effort and grit, especially at the beginning, to start or change to a career where she is the boss/owner/leader, the rewards are many and definitely worth it. I have been and continue to be grateful for the opportunities and blessings that I have received and have been able to share with my family, friends, clients, and my community. Make sure you have a solid support system. Mine was my husband, David, who gave up his own career to stay home for 12 years and raise our three children, enabling me to pursue my career goals and find success.

Tonette Echols

Partner-Wealth Advisor

Riley/Echols Wealth Management

6929 E Greenway Pkwy, Suite 180, Scottsdale, Al 85254

(480) 719-1354

RileyEcholsWealthManagement.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY?

I have a love for financial matters and have worked in the industry in the areas of banking branch manager and mortgage loan officer in the years since obtaining my degree in finance from the University of Arizona. I formed Riley-Echols Wealth Management, LLC, with Kelli Riley, where together we have more than 65 years of experience in the financial services industry. As a CERTIFIED

FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, I provide professional, fiduciary, and up-to-date financial guidance as prescribed under the CFP board’s ethics, standards, and principles so our clients can address their goals including funding a child’s education, or tax efficient wealth transfer strategies. My personalized approach to service focuses on helping clients identify, prioritize, and pursue their objectives.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? The satisfaction of helping others work towards their goals and being in a position to give and help others in need is the catalyst. Thriving in a male-dominated profession in an independent financial advisory firm, where African Americans make up less than two percent of the workforce, also motivates me to help multiple generations of clients and families align their financial resources with lifestyle goals.

WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? I believe in developing long lasting relationships with clients and their families by listening to their needs and assisting with the preparation and implementation of strategies that address their unique goals and circumstances. Each client has priorities that are important to them, and therefore important to me. As an entrepreneur and community leader who’s dedicated myself to serving and improving the lives of others-especially girls and women-I think it’s important to give back. My charitable work includes leadership positions in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc., and Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Care about your clients and their success; Build relationships with your clients and their families-the old adage, ‘Know Your Client’; and always stand for integrity.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? The biggest hurdle is yourself. Women are planners and don’t generally like to make decisions without having all the answers to possible outcomes and obstacles. Sometimes you just have to have faith and believe in yourself and your abilities-and do it.

Kate Hickman

SVP, Treasury Management Sales

Alliance Bank of Arizona

One E Washington St .. Suite 1400. Phoenix. Al 85004

(602) 952-5442

AllianceBankofArizona.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE BANKING INDUSTRY?

I fell into banking by accident. I went to the University of Alabama. My degree is in American studies. I never thought I’d go into banking. After college. I needed a job. Jim Lundy was starting Alliance Bank and I had known Jim for years and years. He hired me. I started out working in loan servicing and grew from there. I’ve been in treasury management for 12 years now. I’ve been with the bank for 15 years. I started five months after we opened our doors. At this point. I wouldn’t change it for anything. I love what I do. helping grow this bank and the community. We’re the largest bank that is headquartered and chartered in Arizona.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS?

My daughters. I was a single mom for a long time. I just got married two years ago. I wanted to make sure they knew they could do this too. that they could succeed without having anyone else to lean on. They’ve seen me grow in business and succeed in business. They’ve also seen me become a part of this community. I sit on several boards right now including Big Brothers Big Sisters. Friends of Public Radio Arizona. and College Success Arizona. It’s been really good for the girls to see they’re privileged and not everyone is. To be able to give back through time or donations is a really important thing for them to understand.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? It goes back to supporting the local economy. I think that Arizona-based businesses should do business with other Arizona-based businesses. I think you want to work with a company that has management that understands what this market is like and you need to support each other to make sure that this economy continues to grow and succeed.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I would tell you my biggest challenge at times has been hiring. It’s tough to find good people. My biggest failure at the beginning of my management career was interviewing and learning how to interview. And really asking the right questions to get to know whether or not somebody was going to fit into the culture that we have here. That has changed and I’ve learned a lot and I’ve learned to engage other people in that process to get multiple opinions. It can’t be just on me. So I’ve built a team that I’m incredibly proud of and would put in front of any other treasury management team in the state.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? I think you have to be authentic in what you do. You have to help grow and develop other members of your team. I think it is very important to pass down the knowledge that you have learned and received from your mentors. And really. I think just engaging in the community around you in whatever fashion that happens to be.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? They have to find something they love. You spend more hours working than you do at home. waking hours anyway. If it’s not something you enjoy. and if it’s not something that you want to do and you don’t feel like you’re contributing. then it’s time to move on.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT? It changes because there are so many that have popped

up recently. Currently. my favorite restaurant is Pubblico Italian Eatery

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

My backyard

SECRET TALENT?

I don’t have one

Desirae Outcalt

VP, Specialty Deposits Portfolio Manager

Pacific Premier Bank

5055 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 445-6513

ppbi.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE BANKING INDUSTRY? When I moved here in 1998, I didn’t have to work. So I did some volunteer work at Sandra Day O’Connor Elementary School and helped children with reading disabilities. I did that for a year and a half and realized that I would like to have adult time. Prior to that I worked at Jo-Ann Fabrics and I didn’t want to be back in retail. I thought, ·1 want bankers hours,’ which is a big fat joke. There’s no such thing as banker’s hours. So I started as a part-time teller and worked my way up to branch manager. I moved to Biltmore Bank in 2006 and I’ve been branch manager, operations manager, treasury management sales, relationship manager … Pacific Premier Bank recently purchased the Biltmore Bank. My position is a brand new one to Pacific Premier-no one else has it. WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? If my customers are successful than I’m successful. I’m always making sure my customers are taken care of and that I’m very attentive and making sure their needs are being met, which is how I measure success.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? With my career, it’s never saying ‘no.’ Sometimes you have to say ‘no,’ but I try not to say it. And if I do tell you ‘no,’ I’m going to give you an alternative to the situation. It shows what you’re willing to do for your client and how you’re willing to work with them and make them successful.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? A failure in my eyes is losing a client because we didn’t meet their service needs. What I’ve learned from that is to really stay on top of situations. Don’t hide from them. Be proactive rather than reactive.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Listening to my clients. Collaborating with people and always being open to collaboration with people. Be true to who you are: never try to be someone you’re not.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Always be willing to learn. It’s all about education. While I didn’t go to college, I always still want to learn. Learn from others and be open.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

My favorite restaurant is The Tavern

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

My couch

SECRET TALENT? I’m extremely creative and I like to do different sorts of art, including making bridal bouquets out of brooches

Mary Holman

Executive View President

Director of Private Banking

National Bank of Arizona

7375 E Doubletree Ranch Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(602) 212-8861

NBArizona.com

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO JOIN THE BANKING INDUSTRY? Banking is a great career.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? Our clients and my team motivate me to make NBAZ Private Bank the premier private bank in the state. I have an outstanding team of private bankers who all passionately care about their clients. It is very rewarding to hear from a client how pleased they are to receive superior service from our bankers. This motivates me to be an innovative and supportive leader.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Honesty and integrity at all times. With honesty and integrity you establish trust, which in my opinion is the foundation for a successful business.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I look at every mistake/failure as an opportunity. We all make mistakes, it is really about how you handle them and learn from them. I have learned to be stronger; I have learned to be more tolerant and most of all I have learned to forgive myself.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

 Treat everyone with respect and live by the Golden Rule.

 Create a fun and inclusive environment. It is essential to enjoy what you are doing. I make sure my team and the partners I work with feel included and connected. You do this by being sincere and having fun.

 Have a strategy in place. A good leader is strategic and they let their team know the strategy, so everyone is working together. This creates focus and the ability to measure outcome.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? It is important to find a mentor. Seek out an individual whom you admire. This could be a male or female in your industry or a different industry. Ask questions and always be learning. It is important to ask your peers and leaders, “How am I doing?” “How can I improve?” This helps you grow. And never hesitate to ask for an opportunity, you may not get the answer you want but it will prepare you for your next opportunity. And remember to always stay positive.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT? Rusconi’s American Kitchen. although there are so many good ones

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

Mi Amo at Enchantment Sedona

SECRET TALENT?

Maximizing the fun quotient

Kerrie Drohan

Owner/Partner

KBUNITED, LLC, Attorneys at Law

/934 E. Came/back Rd., Suites 120-482

(480) 612-3058

KDrobanLaw.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? I always knew I wanted to work in private practice but I needed experience. I gave myself a timeline (one to four years) to learn the craft of litigation and appellate writing and to apprentice with a reputable firm that focused on the areas I wanted to practice. I accomplished both and soon started my own law firm. Over the years I had employees and even a partner but ultimately decided that I wanted to give my clients personal service (something other firms at that time didn’t provide). I wanted clients to be able to speak directly to their lawyer and not a paralegal or a secretary. And so I made the conscious decision to stay solo and small so that I could continue to offer the attention and support I felt my clients deserved.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I’ve been an attorney for 24 years, focusing my practice on criminal and family law because I’m passionate about helping clients achieve “higher ground” after trauma and begin (re)-newed. I like to tell prospective clients, this is your total re-write, your revision, how you choose to show up next will inform and inspire the rest of your life. I am solution-oriented, not conflict-based and believe in rebuilding a solid foundation for clients-no matter their rubble-after trauma. Crisis literally means “to sift”-crime, the break-up of a family unit, all qualify-both bring out the best and the worst in people. I choose to focus on the best. One of my favorite authors-Glennon Melton Doyle-coined the phrase, “Life is brutiful”-it’s the good, the bad, and the ugly: it’s what we do with the hand we’re dealt that makes us either evolve or dissolve. Ironically I did not become a lawyer on purpose, but I stayed on purpose and bring my unique skill, experiences (as a multi-published author and speaker) and tenacity to the platform. My firm’s name¬KBUNITED-speaks to that commitment and partnership, together, united.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Risk is opportunity: have the courage to nod “Yes.” There are no “mistakes” there are only lessons. Crisis is a new beginning, a chance to start fresh and create a different future that is hope-filled

and not hope-less. Turn trauma into triumph. Clients should decide who they want to be in the next chapter of their lives.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? Early in my career, I thought I could cut costs, help my business grow and help a friend at the same time by hiring my friend to handle basic administrative duties. Unfortunately, with friends not only is it hard to fire them if warranted, but it’s also more likely than not that “business” decisions that might benefit the friend might not necessarily benefit the business. It made for an uncomfortable (and costly) experience that harmed the friendship and left me with more work. Objectivity is lost when friends offer to help.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Three keys to business success: l) be authentic, believe in what you’re selling, 2) be honest, even if the truth hurts. Clients need to know their realistic options so they can budget and plan accordingly and 3) communicate. Clients need to know the status of their case and be informed of options

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? My advice to women looking to go into business in a management role is to be fearless, be willing to make mistakes, and never compromise your integrity.

FAVORITE VALLEV RESTAURANT?

Zoe’s

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

The Sanctuary

SECRET TALENT?

Writing

Mae lnnahi

Owner

lnnabi Law Firm, PLLC

1747 E. Morten Ave .. Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ 85020

(602) 845-0152

lnnabilaw.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? As a child. I had a strong sense of justice. My parents were business owners and I remember a situation where I felt like a bigger company came in and bullied my parents because they were a small mom and pop operation. My parents hired a lawyer and the lawyer ended up defending my family and making them whole again. When I saw that, it meant a lot to me to know that someone was looking out for my parents. So I decided that I was going to be a lawyer and help small business owners. When I first became an attorney, I was in Tucson at the time. My father was diagnosed with kidney failure, so I came back to Phoenix to take care of him and from there I decided I’d start my own firm so I could balance working and taking care of him.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I represent small business owners with business. real estate. and succession planning. We focus on getting their companies started. having the right legal foundation. growing that foundation. getting the contracts in place for their vendors. for their real estate purchases or leases. for their equipment, and making sure they’re protected from a contract perspective. It’s rewarding to see them grow and develop and to know I’m a part of that success.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Serve with excellence. Be innovative. Help a lot of people and do good while also trying to have a little fun.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? When I first started. I was so eager to help everyone. I think that distracted me from doing my best for the clients and small businesses that I wanted to represent. I realized that I don’t necessarily have to be the one to help. Sometimes helping can be sending them to someone who can help them versus me being the person to do it. Now. I stay focused to my specialty and that has made me more effective for my clients.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Do something you’re passionate about. Passion-and loving the business-will get you through the tough times. Make bold moves. Especially as women, we’re focused on playing it safe. Sometimes you have to make bold moves and see what happens. And. ask for what you want.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Get started right away. Mark the calendar for three or six months from now and do everything you need to do to get ready to complete the task. On that day, get it done with no excuses.

FAVORITE VALLEV RESTAURANT?

Postino

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

The Fairmont Princess Spa

SECRET TALENT? I have a knack for connecting canines on the euthanasia list with new homes

Jessica Stellwagen

Co-founder

Bodify

2999 N. 44th St .. Suite 135, Phoenix, AZ 850/8

(602) 354-8040

TheBodify.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? Since my sister and I were young, we wanted to build a company together. Our passions never collided until we discovered CoolSculpting. The moment we explored opening a CoolSculpting-only boutique we just knew it would work in a big and lasting way.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I’m wildly competitive and played sports growing up. I get excited about being the best, most memorable, and uplifting part of our clients’ day. This equates to winning for me. This mindset inspires me to be proactive and critical about how Bodify operates so we deliver on our promises to our clients and staff.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Uplift, uplift, uplift. The world is missing genuine connection and we find if we take off the hat of whatever our role is in the business and just be a sincere and genuine human, the right things fall into place and Bodify continues to grow and thrive.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I took a position as a personal assistant for a very successful business owner. I failed miserably and left within four months. Oscar Wilde says, “Be who you are, because everyone else is taken.” That rang incredibly true for me in that moment. I didn’t want to be a personal assistant but I thought it was a safe choice. Some people are perfectly designed to be employees, assistants, cashiers, etc. I’m not. My core is entrepreneurial. I had to learn to quiet my fears about going out on my own and give myself permission to be who I am and trust I would succeed.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? One, heart. There is no way you can build a successful business without heart. Two, team. Behind every great business story is a great team. I have talents and mountains of things I’m terrible at. It’s my role to find the right people and inspire them to be the hero of their story. Three, experience. People are loyal to experiences not brands. We always remember how people make us feel. At Bodify, we are extremely passionate about creating an elevated experience for each and every person who interacts with our office so they love us and our positive reputation grows.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? The world can be negative. Don’t listen. For every person who told us to open Bodify, 20 others cautioned, “You’ll fail and ruin your relationship with your sister.” But we trusted our vision, goals, and abilities. Four years later we still maintain that opening Bodify is the best decision we ever made.

FAVORITE VALLEV RESTAURANT? Any dog friendly place. My hubby and I love taking our dog Calvin out and about. He loves it too.

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

My backyard, I’m obsessed with it

SECRET TALENT?

I can do a one-armed pushup.

Lisa Bienstock, DMD, MBA

Owner & Board Certified Pediatric Dentist

Every Kids Dentist and Orthodontics, rebranding to Norterra Kids’ Dentistry and Orthodontics in October

2217 W Happy Valley Rd., Suite 101. Phoenix, AZ 85085

(623) 434-0543

DoctorlisaBienstock.com

NorterraKidsDentistry.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? The silo dental office concept has been around for centuries. However, we are a pediatric dental office combined with an orthodontic practice. We provide routine pediatric dental care for healthy children and children with special needs of all ages (0 to 21), as well as braces or any orthodontic needs. By being a combined practice. when your child is ready for braces. we can remove the wire and provide quality dental care and orthodontic adjustments all at the same time. In other practices, pediatrics is usually separated from the orthodontist. This makes routine dental care more difficult for the parents. because they are constantly taking their child from one dental provider to the next. By being combined, we are a one-stop-shop.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? As cliche as it is. I just really like helping people. By providing top notch. quality care and a wonderful experience for children, we strive to set them up for a lifetime of positive visits at the dentist. If we can make every experience a positive one, then we alleviate any fear that a child may have. By alleviating dental fear in a child, that person will have no fear as an adult. When a child leaves our office happy and says to their parents that they can’t wait to come back, that is what motivates me.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Always do the right thing and treat every patient as if they were your own child.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? My biggest failure led me to apply to the executive MBA program at ASU,

which ended up being one of the greatest educational experiences in my life.

So, the greatest failure, a failed partnership, turned into one of my greatest accomplishments, an EMBA degree from a globally ranked executive MBA program. In dental school, no one teaches you how to run a business. I learned so much from this program. But, the most important take away for me was to focus on my people: focus on my team. People do not leave jobs, they leave bosses. I cannot do what I do without my team members. so making them feel valued daily is something I continually strive to do.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

-People: Put the right people in the right places

 People: Have purpose and a vision to work towards a common goal ‘

 People: Do the right thing always, even when no one is looking

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? All any of us want is to feel valued and appreciated. Do things to make your team feel wanted and needed. Train them well enough so they have other opportunities and can leave, but make such a difference in their lives, they don’t want to.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT? There are so many that I love. It just depends what we are in the mood for. I love True Food Kitchen for a healthy lunch or dinner, Soul Cafe for brunch, and Toyama has the best sushi in town!

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX? The Montelucia Spa is the best place to relax in town. With views of Camelback Mountain, there is nothing like it.

SECRET TALENT? I was a gymnast as a child, so I am good at climbing things. For example, at home if I need to reach a glass or something in a cabinet up high, I will climb on top of the countertop to reach it. I have climbing skills like a monkey.

CarolAnn Tutera

Owner

SottoPelle

18412 E Shea Blvd., Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 874-1515

SottoPelleTherapy.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

My late husband, Dr. Gino Tutera inspired me with his brilliance and devotion to people. I saw the positive life changing impact he was having on patients. I saw an opportunity to extend the scope and reach of that benefit and his life work. It is my daily mission and focus to maintain that legacy of helping others.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? People motivate me. Every time a patient recounts how their life has changed, I am fueled forward with so much positive energy and it motivates me to find new ideas to grow and maintain the business.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Be authentic to yourself. Be creative and evolve. Don’t lose sight of the people you’re trying to help and your own personal happiness. As Katherine Hepburn said, “As one goes through life one learns that if you don’t paddle your own canoe, you don’t move.” In business, like life, keep active and move forward towards great things. Positive energy attracts positive outcomes.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? Nothing is really a failure, if you have learned from experience. My biggest

“failure” is my tendency to assume the best in people and I have been disappointed. But, I won’t let others· failure to do the right thing at times dictate my positivity and outlook.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Ethics: Be honest and authentic

Put people first: Your consumer. staff. and yourself

Working hard is not enough, working well with others, and strategically,

is key

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? You can do anything but not everything. Surround yourself with people smarter and more creative than yourself. and let them inspire and challenge you. Lead by example, it’s a simple piece of advice but effective.

FAVORITE VALLEV RESTAURANT?

Wally’s-best Caesar salmon salad

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

The beach in So Cal

SECRET TALENT? Baking-it brings joy to not only me but others who receive

Semone Rochlin, FACOS

Owner

Semone Rochlin

1/000 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, Al 85254

(602) 562-4202

DrRochlin.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? After my eight years of surgical training including a fellowship in burn and reconstruction and a fellowship in cosmetic surgery, I decided to open my own cosmetic surgery practice.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I make people feel good about themselves all day long and that is my motivation. And I absolutely love what I do.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Continually striving to enhance natural beauty through open patient communication, meticulous technical skill, sound surgical judgment, artistry, and innovation, while constantly holding our patients’ interests paramount. Maintaining our unwavering commitment to caring and excellence in an atmosphere of privacy, safety, and comfort.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

Wow, this is a hard one. I basically opened a small business in the worse economy since the great depression. Even though I started a medical practice, it is a fee

for service practice. I had never had a business class or marketing class, all of my education from nursing school to medical school has always been in the sciences. So I have made many mistakes along the way, I basically have received an MBA through the school of hard knocks. I tell myself making mistakes is human; not learning from them is on you.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

l. Failure is not an option

2. Everything is negotiable

3. Love what you do and always be honest and authentic

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? You are only as limited as you tell yourself you are, nothing should stop you from achieving your goals and dreams and don’t forget failure is not an option.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

Houston’s always has been

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX? My backyard with smooth jazz playing floating in my pool and my puppies surrounding me

SECRET TALENT?

I am a trained chef

Nicole C. Hank-Breskin, PhD, MCR, MHSM

CEO and Founder of Perseverance Research Center, LLC

President and Founder of NeuroVitality, LLC

1/000 N. Scottsdale Rd .. Suite l/0, Scottsdale. Al 85254

(480) 471-6132

PrcResearchAz.com

NeuroVitality.org

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? In 2009, I was seeing numerous patients with neuropathy who had several adverse

reactions to the medications they were taking for their nerve pain. I have always been

a firm believer of nutritional supplementation and decided to run a small pilot trial on a combination of nutritional supplements that I surmised would not just mask the pain, but that could rejuvenate damaged nerves. My patients were seeing results and loved how they felt, so in 2010 I decided to create my own vitamin. Neuro-V. and created my first company, NeuroVitality.

I continued my education in research while pursuing a myriad of amazing careers. This led to my passion of designing clinical trials and participating in the best, most innovative clinical trials. I have always wanted to make a difference in the lives of those with non-curable neurological disorders. and to run a clinic with qualified. empathetic research professionals who had the same goals and beliefs as I did. In 2017. along with my current partners. Laura Christians and Brandon McCravey, Perseverance Research Center. LLC. was established. and my dream became a reality. I learned about perseverance, an important value of mine, in Tae Kwon Do. as an adolescent. My partners and I wanted a clinical research clinic where patients could feel they could persevere through anything in life. and through our research. I truly feel like they can.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I have always been intrinsically motivated and have an innate aspiration for helping others. Research has been my true love and passion for the past 20 years. My motivation is helping as many people as I can. whether that be through a clinical trial, nutritional supplementation. or just improving the quality of life of those who need it most. Waking up every day knowing I’m making a difference in people’s lives is what drives me to make both of my businesses a success.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? My business philosophy is equivalent to my life philosophy, “Treat everyone the way you want to be treated.” It doesn’t matter what title or position a person holds. treating people with respect, compassion. and benevolence is what matters most. Having integrity and emotional intelligence is vital in any aspect of life. especially business.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I have had many failures in life. These failures. or wrong decisions. however. are what made me who I am and continue to push me to strive and be a better person. I don’t see failure as a negative, I see it as a teaching tool. Through every failure. or wrong decision. I have come out stronger. more dedicated. and have developed more self-awareness.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Work ethic. passion. and tenacity

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Do it! Never second guess yourself or your capabilities. Be proud of who you are and what you know. Don’t let anyone make you doubt yourself.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

Olive and Ivy

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

JW Marriot spa with my mom

SECRET TALENT?

Salsa and hip/hop dancing

Diana Prieto-Bernal

Owner and Founder

ldeaz Media

6991 E. Came/back. Suite D-300, Scottsdale. AZ 85251

(480) 754-9747

Azlatinos.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? After working in media for seven years. Hispanic/Latino media. I recognized the need for a crossover market agency. That’s how ideaz media became about, 10 years ago.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? Helping customers grow their business. getting results for them. improving branding, sales, profits, recognition, educating new business to market themselves in a competitive industry. Seeing people succeed makes me happy.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Success does not come from what you do occasionally, but what you do consistently.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

Starting my business, I had a few disappointments. However, I never consider them as big failures. They were just opportunities to gain more experience and lessons to learn. Each market is unique, things that work in one market don’t work in another and so on.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? l. Being passionate about your business

2. Positive attitude

3. Consistency

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Listening to people with experience, especially others who have established business. They have great input. Applying good advice can save you significant headaches. Stay away from negative people. Don’t listen to them. Never pay attention to those who never risked anything. Don’t imitate, be yourself. always think outside the box, and stay up to date with trends and technology.

FAVORITE VALLEV RESTAURANT?

Frank & Lupes Mexican restaurants

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

Royal Palms Spa, Scottsdale Casa de Campo. Dominican Republic Cartagena, Colombia

SECRET TALENT?

Basketball and dancing

Jackie Wszalek

Owner

Splash Printing and Marketing

15770 N. Greenway Hayden Loop. Suite 101. Scottsdale. AZ 85260

(480) 483-0166

SplashAz.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? During the economic downturn. I bought an existing business that matched some skills that I’d picked up along the way. It was an exciting time to do something new. to challenge the status quo. Although my optimism was tested daily. staying the course has proved to be helpful in creating a business and culture that I love. I knew where I wanted to work and always do my best to provide that place for my employees and community.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? Success looks different for everyone. A successful business is profitable. of course. but it also provides an opportunity to impact others with a model that may be a little different than a traditional business model. It is a testing ground for creating work environments that work for people. It’s also a platform for impacting communities for the better.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Sustainability matters. My definition of sustainability is leaving a place better than you found it. It means thinking about the future instead of the instant, easy answer. The idea of sustainability can be expanded from the environment-smart choices for supplies. footprint, etc .. into making choices for people. profitability. healthy communities. and long-term impact.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? Failure-never. Challenges. obstacle. hurdles. almost everyday. There have been few times that I corrected course a little too slowly. It cost some time and some money. but in retrospect, I know things always work just the way they are supposed to work.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? Optimism: It’s impossible to get up each day without a sense of how do I improve to make life better for those that I meet.

Integrity: Always doing the right thing. even if it costs some money or sets you back a bit. There is no better way to get a good night’s sleep when you know you’ve done the right thing.

Curiosity: My love of learning has served me well. There are processes. ideas. and innovative thinkers that have solved the same challenges that I’ve faced. It’s good to discover that I’m not alone and know that together is always better.

WHAT ADVICE 00 YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Do your homework on budgets and costs before taking the leap. There are many surprises along the way that can make or break your business. Keep you sense of humor and find some quiet space to listen to your own wisdom. You know more than you think! And most important, find a tribe that supports you. teaches you. challenges you. and has your back when needed. It is simply better together.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

The last one that I enjoyed-The Sicilian Butcher

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

Any yoga class or meditation space

SECRET TALENT?

Amazing ability to laugh at my own jokes!

Sheila Kloefkorn

CEO/President

KEO Marketing, Inc.

515 E. Grant St., Suite 150. Phoenix. AZ 85004

(602) 565-3512

KEOMarketing.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? I was head of operations for a large advertising agency in New York City before starting my own much smaller digital agency here in Phoenix. In 2000, the internet was booming/busting, and because of that. I knew the future of marketing was going to be on the internet. I started KEO Marketing as a consultant. Then we grew into a boutique agency. In the early days, I spent a lot of time teaching people about the internet and search engine optimization. It seems funny now. but the most common question at the time from business owners was. “Are my customers using the internet?”

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I started my agency to get closer to clients and be more involved in their marketing, rather than primarily focusing on managing a lot of people at a large agency. I love marketing. I love getting results for clients. and I love mentoring our team members. Because we are a small agency, we can move quickly, adapt to changes in the industry, and consistently generate results. Getting results for clients gives me a lot of satisfaction.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? I believe in being a strategic advisor. That means I think about our clients· businesses as our own. and how we can protect and advance them. I constantly think about what we can do to deliver results based on their business objectives.

I believe our agency is a vehicle for our team members to achieve their dream lives. I spend time with each person to understand what they want to learn. achieve. and do in the next year and then commit to helping them achieve that.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I grew up in business in a command and control leadership environment. My leadership style was supportive but also directive. As our workforce has changed over the past five years, I’ve lost some key team members because of that style. I had to learn to change my style. It is now even more supportive. and I work hard to be a coach rather than a manager.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

– Have a well thought out plan. Make sure to involve and communicate about the details of the plan with everyone impacted by it.

– Everything in business is about education. Be transparent about how you do what you do. and your clients will be better buyers of your services.

 Don’t take things personally. Everyone has a story and is doing their best.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? If you want a better life. you have to become better. People with better skills. particularly emotional intelligence. have better choices. Continual personal growth is required to be successful in business when the world is changing at an ever accelerating pace.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

Seasons 52

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

Pine, AZ

SECRET TALENT? Making gadgets work. I’m tech support for my family and close friends.

Tyler Butler

Founder & CEO

llEleven Consulting

(480) 382-04223

Tyler@llElevenConsulting.com

IIElevenConsulting.com

GivinglnStyle.net

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOU BUSINESS?

llEleven Consulting was specifically designed to focus on the principles of corporate social responsibility. My business was born from my experience in creating philanthropic programs for companies in a strategic and meaningful manner. As I spent more time working in corporate America I quickly realized that the only thing holding me back from bringing some of my best ideas to fruition was the red tape that I often had to combat to get programs launched.

As I grew in my career I received more and more inquiries to consult and aid a variety of companies to make a positive difference in a way that made sense for their business. I finally decided to take the leap as I realized that corporate social responsibility was quickly moving from a nice to have in business to a need to have. It was this inspiration and the critical timing in seeing that there was a true need for my skills that prompted me to take the leap.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? I am motivated by the inspiring work that I do. Each time I am afforded the chance to make a positive impact for a cause or create a program to activate a company towards good corporate citizenship: I feel that I have accomplished something meaningful. Through my work at llEleven Consulting I have been able to direct social investments in a manner that will truly improve society and it is through these experiences that I know I have created something special in my business.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? I believe business is based on relationships. The adage that it’s not what you know. but who you know holds true in many ways. Having the right contacts. who believe in your capabilities and afford you the chance to activate your talents is truly a gift.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? I have failed too many times to count. The most important lesson I learn in each instance is to never give up. No matter how terribly you feel about any circumstance. the best response is to continue moving forward. to learn from every experience. and to never let the small setbacks hold you back from future greatness.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS? There are many keys that I can point to with regards to my success. I would list the top three as innovation, ambition, and resilience.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? For women who aspire to move their careers towards the executive level, I advise them to be genuine and true and to develop authentic relationships. I caution not to participate in business bullying and rather to take the high road and look for opportunities to collaborate. support. and uplift others who you connect with. It is this type of authentic leadership that raises people to new levels in their career.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT? My favorite Valley restaurant is constantly changing as there is never a shortage of great, local concept restaurants. Now I would say my favorites are Steak44 or Chelsea’s Kitchen.

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX? The best place to relax in the Valley is at one of our beautiful resorts and spas. I particularly like the Kasbah Pool at the Montelucia and the spas at the Sanctuary and at the Valley Ho.

SECRET TALENT?

My secret talent is more of a condition. I am slightly OCD when it comes to my life. I consequently have a knack for organizing things. In fact, there are several places in my home where I have clear containers very clearly labeled with their contents. each of which is and extremely organized inside.

Liz Illg

Owner

Puff and Fluff Grooming Spa and Pet Sitting

Uptown, Arcadia, Litchfield, Arrowhead

(602) 708-3270

PuffandFluffSpa.com

WHERE DID YOU GET THE IDEA FOR YOUR BUSINESS? I started my own pet sitting business in 2005, and as that business was able to grow, I saw an opportunity to expand further into the pet market. I found a pet grooming business that was for sale, and while I did not know anything about grooming pets, I was determined to jump into this business. build upon it, and improve the standard of the pet grooming experience.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO MAKE YOUR BUSINESS A SUCCESS? My community! I adore the local communities around my businesses. I love giving back, and the more that we can do to help people (and their pets) the better. I also love, and strive, to empower my team through guidance and providing them opportunities and ways to advance in the workplace. I truly believe everyone deserves a chance to showcase his or her abilities.

WHAT’S YOUR BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY? Always doing the right thing and standing by our core values. When I go to bed at night, I want to know, without a doubt, that we honored our core values and did everything in our power to do what’s right by the customer and the community each and every day.

DESCRIBE YOUR BIGGEST FAILURE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

In the beginning, I would try to do too many things at one time, and ultimately, I took on too many projects than I could, in hindsight, realistically handle. In the end, I learned that when you find something that you do really well build upon that. Once you find your niche, you will shine very bright.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR THREE KEYS TO BUSINESS SUCCESS?

1. You must always stay true to who you are, as a person, and as a business.

2. Be a true leader by building and motivating a great team, and work alongside them for the greater good.

3. Always treat people with kindness, understanding, and love.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU OFFER WOMEN LOOKING TO GO INTO BUSINESS IN A MANAGEMENT ROLE OR FOR THEMSELVES? Never forget where you came from. As business owners, we can grow too fast and that is not always for the right reasons: therefore, never forget how you got here, the struggles you faced, and the people who supported you. But most importantly, you should always stay true to who you are as a human. What you put out in this universe will always come back to you. You are your own narrative, so it is up to you to create your story and the legacy you want to be displayed in this world.

FAVORITE VALLEY RESTAURANT?

32 Shea

IDEAL PLACE TO RELAX?

My yoga mat, at Mountainside Fitness

SECRET TALENT?

I’m a yoga instructor in my spare time

Robin McCombs

Managing Partner

AZ Perfect Comfort

(602) 789-3000

AzPerfectcomfort.com

I am involved in every aspect of the day¬to-day operations of the business and am a certified master heat pump technician. I believe in educating our customers about how to save money and using different options available to design the perfect home comfort system for each customer. We work to build relationships with our customers and they become part of our AZ Perfect Comfort family, not just another number.

Susan Morrow Potje

CEO and Partner

Celebration of Fine Art

18400 N. Hayden Rd .. Scottsdale, AZ 85255

(480) 443-7695

CelebrateArt.com

Known as the place where art lovers and artists connect, this event has grown to have a significant presence in Scottsdale. My passion is providing an excellent opportunity for both artists and collectors to connect over the creative process of art.

