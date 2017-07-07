Driven by Results

North Valley Realtor Spero Pagos makes his clients’ success a priority.

Photo by Kimberly Carrillo

Realtor Spero Pagos’ belief in the power of attraction has reaped big rewards for his clients. Since jumping head first into real estate in late 2011, Pagos has sold 90 homes and increased his share to 20 percent in his primary North Valley 85085 market. It’s an achievement that many agents strive for and few accomplish.

“I’m a big believer in making a year-by-year plan. So, I visualized the life I wanted, and then I set about making it happen,” says Pagos, who moved to the Valley from the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Pagos knew developing friendships within the community, gaining credibility, and building a customer base were paramount to success in the competitive field of real estate. “I had always wanted a dog and I needed to meet people, so I did both.” Again, Pagos did a visualization board of what he wanted. “The dog I imagined had to be medium-sized and friendly. It had to be well behaved, a non-chewer and hypo-allergenic. Within 30 days, I found Oliver.” A stray with no tag or chip, Oliver needed a home and Spero had found his dog. “Not only did I find Oliver, but he checked all the boxes,” says Pagos of the black schnauzer.

Once he started his daily walks with Oliver around his North Valley neighborhood, it wasn’t long before Pagos earned the trust of one of his neighbors, which led to his first listing. He prepared for his first open house in a way that went above and beyond what a typical agent might do. “It ultimately led me getting six or eight other pieces of business and each one of those led me to get another four or five and some of those were record setting sales,” says Pagos. “It all goes back to finding Oliver and the dog getting me out into the neighborhood on a daily basis. Everywhere we went, we made contacts, with homeowners who wanted to sell at a better price and with buyers who wanted a great home,” says Pagos, who calls Oliver his secret weapon.

As for Pagos’ attraction to real estate––no income stealing. “I’ve always worked harder than I was compensated for. I’ve been in commission based sales and you always hit a ceiling as to what you can earn,” says Pagos. He realized this wasn’t the case in real estate.

Driven by results, Pagos strives to get the most money possible for his clients. He points to the numerous times he’s sold homes for $50,000 to $100,000 more than similar properties as some of the most rewarding and memorable because of the impact these sales made on his clients’ lives. “And, I’m talking homes that are in the $300,000 to $600,000 range, not million dollar homes,” he says.

As a result of Pagos’ knowledge of the local market and emerging trends, he’s able to ask for and get the most money for his clients. “I recommend a higher price, always,” says Pagos. The homes he lists can command higher prices because he works closely with sellers to position their homes in the best possible light. From having the home look the price, knowing the market and trends, and being willing to ask for more and not looking for the quick sale, Pagos works hand in hand with each of his clients.

According to Pagos, presentation of a home is everything. “I position the house to sell,” he says. Pagos oversees de-cluttering and staging and enjoys helping his clients make their homes more inviting to buyers. “Take away distractions so people can see the home, not the stuff,” he says. “De-personalizing a home also signals to the universe that the seller is ready to move on.”

Another important element to selling a home for top dollar––photos. “A well-staged and beautifully photographed home can be listed higher, which results in a better offer,” says Pagos, who enjoys the creative aspect of putting marketing packages together and working with photographers to uniquely and effectively capture a home’s best features.

So, what does the future hold for North Valley real estate? “I don’t make predictions,” says Pagos. “There are way too many factors that affect real estate pricing: new construction, unemployment, economics, terrorism…”

While he’s careful not to make real estate predictions, Pagos readily gives back to the community that’s welcomed him and Oliver with open arms. In addition to contributing to local schools, Pagos adopted a neighborhood street, which he cleans on a regular basis. He’s also a sponsor of his HOA’s neighborhood activities and frequently shares his road-to-success story with new agents.