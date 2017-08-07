North Valley Magazine’s Top Valley Lawyers 2017
North Valley Magazine’s Top Valley Lawyers 2017
When you find yourself in need of a lawyer, knowing where to turn when times get tough is challenging. You want to make sure your money is spent wisely and that you get the legal outcome you deserve.
With that in mind, here are some of the top local attorneys for your consideration. Compiled with the help of third-party attorney ranking systems, these lawyers specialize in categories ranging from criminal defense, personal injury, estate planning, family law, and more.
CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
Michael King
Gammage & Burnham
(602) 256-4405
2 N. Central Ave., 15th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85004
World-class counsel. Arizona roots.
CRIMINAL DEFENSE
Colin Bell
Stewart Law Group
(602) 548-3400
777 E. Thomas Rd. Suite 210
Phoenix, AZ 85014
As criminal defense attorneys, it is our responsibility to vigorously fight for our clients. Many of the people we help have never encountered the criminal justice system. They need strong advocates to make their voices heard. Defense attorneys with Stewart Law Group are former prosecutors who are prepared to quickly identify the issues and advocate effectively for our clients. We are a tough-minded, hardworking legal team that pursues every defense possible with extraordinary intelligence and extensive trial experience.
Aaron Black
Law Office of Aaron Black PLLC
(480) 729-1683
3219 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 573, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Understanding that good people sometimes find themselves in bad situations, Aaron defends individuals charged with all criminal offenses, vehicular crimes and DUI cases across Arizona. Unlike many large firms that want as many cases as possible, he represents a limited number of clients at any given time which allows him to provide the personalized service that you expect from a DUI attorney.
Chris Doran
DuMond Law, PLLC
(602) 803-4975
1006 West Adams Street, Ste. 101
Phoenix, Arizona 85007
Chris Doran’s passion is criminal defense and the courtroom. He has a way with words, trial advocacy, argumentation, and negotiation. What sets him apart from others is his level of care. He uses his skills to give his clients a voice when their story most desperately needs to be heard.
Samantha DuMond
DuMond Law, PLLC
(602) 803-4975
1006 West Adams Street, Ste. 101
Phoenix, Arizona 85007
Samantha DuMond started DuMond Law, PLLC to be able to provide personal service and quality legal representation for anyone who needs assistance in standing up for justice. Our firm practices compassion and kindness with our clients while being aggressive in negotiation or at trial. Our firm practices Criminal Defense, Family Law, and Probate Law.
Ryan M. Garvey
Sonoran Law Group
(480) 477-8040
7150 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 444-405
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
At Sonoran Law Group, our focus is singular: we exist to defeat criminal charges against our clients. As a former County Prosecutor, I can assure you that I will personally handle your case, bringing with me 20 years of experience and knowledge of both sides of the courtroom. When you hire us, we will aggressively defend your freedom.
Richard Gaxiola
Gaxiola Law Group
(602) 717-0631
7321 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Criminal defense trial attorneys at Gaxiola Law Group, offer every client unyielding loyalty, aggressive representation, nearly 20 years of solid trial experience and a tradition of preparing a thorough, compelling and skillful criminal defense trial strategy for each case.
Craig C. Gillespie
The Gillespie Law Firm, P.C.
(602) 253-1010
3636 N. Central Ave., Ste. 510, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Experienced counsel is your best defense!
Michael Munoz
Munoz Law Offices PC
(480) 447-1100
180 S. Ash Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281
PhxCriminalDefense.com & FightDUIArizona.com
Michael is a former major crimes prosecutor at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His practice is solely focused on criminal and DUI defense. He is committed to aggressively defending those who have been accused of committing a crime. Read the reviews online and call for a consultation.
Craig Orent
Trent Law Offices, PLC
(480) 656-7301
11811 N. Tatum Blvd., Ste. 3031
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Aggressive, experienced, passionate advocate, defender, advisor. Certified Criminal Law Specialist.
Daniel R. Wilson
D.R. Wilson Law, PLLC
(602) 574-0774
4300 N. Miller Rd., Ste 110-1
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Confident criminal and DUI defense, from a lawyer who cares. Aggressive personal injury and accident representation. A lawyer with the availability, affability, and ability to ensure clients receive the attention, compassion, and results they deserve.
DUI
Brian Douglas Sloan
Law Offices of Brian D. Sloan
(480) 720-7839
40 N. Central Ave., Ste. 1410A
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Attorney Brian Sloan is solely focused on DUI Defense representation. He is a multi-award winning lawyer, who has been defending Driving Under the Influence charges for the past 13 years; having defended more than 2,300 people charged with DUI cases, and having argued 100-plus trials, with numerous successful results. Sloan created an innovative system called Bifurcated Representation, which ensures that clients pay a reasonable flat rate for only the services they need, and not for the services they don’t. Sloan is also a founding member of The Arizona DUI Team.
Paul A. Ramos
Ramos Law Firm, PLLC
(480) 247-8558
14500 N. Northsight Blvd., Suite 229, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Experienced, aggressive and passionate representation by a Certified Criminal Law Specialist through the Arizona Board of legal Specialization, State Bar of Arizona.
ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE
Stephanie Bivens
Bivens and Associates, PLLC
(480) 922-1010
5020 E. Shea Blvd., Ste. 100
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Bivens’ 20-plus years of knowledge and experience in estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning makes all the difference in achieving client goals.
Michael Gerity
Israel & Gerity, PLLC
(602) 274-4400
202 East Earll Dr. Ste. 440
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Our experienced team provides skilled legal services in estate planning, small business matters, intellectual property and bankruptcy. We offer a unique and personal approach to helping you manage your current legal issues and prepare for the future for yourself, your family, and your business.
Ilene L. McCauley
Ilene L. McCauley, Ltd.
(480) 296-2036
9777 N. 91st St., Suite C-103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Technical expertise with a human touch. Providing services in estate planning, business planning, tax planning, and probate.
Nicole Pavlik
Nicole Pavlik Law Firm
(602) 635-6176
16841 N. 31st Ave., Ste. 148
Phoenix, AZ 85053
You need to be prepared. Whether it’s protecting yourself and your assets as a small business owner or protecting your family after your passing, not having the proper documents in order can mean the difference between financial well-being and stressful, time-consuming legal action. Be proactive and set yourself and family up for success.
FAMILY
Melissa K. Bower
Stewart Law Group
(623) 815-4700
17505 N. 79th Ave, Ste. 108
Glendale AZ 85308
Family is always first at Stewart Law Group. We know clients are going through very challenging circumstances and deserve compassion and respect. We earn their trust by providing the legal guidance they need to make important decisions. As fair-minded, strong negotiators experienced in trial litigation, we discuss options and are honest about what clients can expect from the proceedings. In every case, we are committed to helping obtain the best possible outcome for our clients.
Greg Davis
Davis Faas Blase, PLLC
(602) 279-1900
11111 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 225
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Davis Faas Blase, PLLC, is a team of dedicated professionals who address every case with a focus on the client’s individual needs and goals. We offer clients full-service representation in family and juvenile law, civil litigation, bankruptcy and estate planning/asset protection––to allow for access to information and preserve your time and resources. At David Faas Blasé, PLLC, we don’t just represent “a client”––instead, we work with each person as a unique individual, with strategically tailored approaches to addressing their personal circumstances and challenges. We are guided by a desire to help people develop, and appreciate, the freedom that comes with writing the next chapter of their lives. Let us show you what a difference unparalleled representation can make.
Hope E. Fruchtman
Law Office of Hope E. Fruchtman
(480) 209-1918
14301 N. 87th Street, Ste. 211,
Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
Hope E. Fruchtman uses her 20-plus years of legal experience to help Arizona families with all of their family law and juvenile law needs.
Chris Hildebrand
Hildebrand Law, P.C.
(480) 305-8300
4900 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 1500
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
I have practiced family law for more than 20 years. I am passionate about my clients and the outcomes in their cases. Our mission is to achieve the best possible outcome on all of our clients’ cases. The cornerstone of our divorce and family law practice is centered upon being thoroughly prepared from the moment we are retained and throughout the entire divorce process.
Michael A. Lincoln
Lincoln & Wenk
(623) 748-4890
20860 N. Tatum Blvd, Ste. 300
Phoenix, AZ 85027
“Count on the experienced legal team at Lincoln & Wenk for all of your family law needs.”
Kip Micuda
Hildebrand Law, P.C.
(480) 305-8300
4900 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 1500
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Having practiced family law for well over 20 years, I have not seen a single issue come up in a divorce or family law case that I have not already successfully resolved for many clients in the past. It is extremely important for me to ensure my clients receive justice in their divorce or family law case. I prepare diligently to ensure each client is protected in the divorce process.
Rebecca L. Owen
Rebecca L. Owen, PLLC
(602) 264-3309
301 E. Bethany Home Rd., Ste. A-200
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Rebecca L. Owen has focused only on family law since 1998 and her clients’ satisfaction is always her top priority.
Scott Stewart
Stewart Law Group
(602) 548-4600
777 E. Thomas Rd. Suite 210
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Our caring law team is dedicated to helping clients through the legal challenges ahead, at a very difficult, emotional time. Things will get better. With decades of combined legal experience, our attorneys are committed to the best possible outcome for every client.
Russell F. Wenk
Lincoln & Wenk
(623) 748-4890
20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Ste. 300
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Count on the experienced legal team at Lincoln & Wenk for all of your family law needs.
Tracy Van Wickler
Van Wickler Law
(480) 656-9080
7373 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., Ste. B-200
Scottsdale, Arizona 85258
Family law cases are often emotionally and legally complex. Tracey Van Wickler is an experienced family law trial attorney, who also recognizes the psychological importance and financial benefits of settlement. Her boutique law practice is designed to meet her client’s legal needs in a professional manner that exceeds all expectations. Whether through negotiations, private mediation or in the courtroom, her specialized legal expertise and strategized approach to litigation planning will help her clients to achieve their goals.
PERSONAL INJURY
Ari Amar
Amar Esq. PLLC
(480) 802-8232
6720 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. 285
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
“There is a priority interest…that interest is the best interest of the client.”—Ari Amar.
Amar Esq. PLLC, is a Paradise Valley law firm dedicated to providing effective and competent legal representation to those who have been harmed through the actions of others.
Alexis Saphire Breyer
Breyer Law Offices, P.C.
(602) 267-1280
3840 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bringing a unique combination of legal results and emphasis on providing the highest client service for those who have suffered life-altering injuries.
Mark Breyer
Breyer Law Offices, P.C.
(602) 267-1280
3840 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bringing a unique combination of legal results and emphasis on providing the highest client service for those who have suffered life-altering injuries.
Joseph Brown
The Accident Law Group
(602) 262-4254
3923 S. McClintock Dr., Ste. 400, Tempe, AZ 85282
AccidentLawGroup.com
We utilize the inside knowledge of insurance and claims gained from my experience as an Insurance Adjuster to prepare, fight for, and obtain great results for our personal injury clients.
James Goodnow
Lamber | Goodnow
(602) 910-2566
2384 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 600
Phoenix, AZ 85016
James Goodnow handles catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. He is a Harvard Law grad and a Phoenix native. Goodnow regularly appears in the media, including appearances on CNN, Good Morning America, and more.
Marc Lamber
Lamber | Goodnow
(602) 910-2566
2384 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 600
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Marc Lamber founded the personal injury practice at the firm 25 years ago. He was featured on the cover of AZ Business as one of the Top Lawyers in Arizona. Lamber was named a “Litigation Star” by Benchmark Litigation. He and his cases have been covered by CNN, MSNBC, the CBS Evening News, and more.
Kevin M. Rowe
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys
(602) 977-1900
2701 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. 140
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hurt in a wreck? Need a check? Lerner and Rowe has years of experience and knowledge and aggressively fights for their clients to get them all the money they deserve! Injured people, who are looking for the highest level of attention and the best client service available, can make one call, that’s all to Lerner and Rowe, 24/7, for a free consultation.
WORKERS COMPENSATION & DISABILITY INSURANCE CLAIMS
Don Antonio Fendon
Fendon Law Firm, P.C.
(602) 256-2000
2001 N. 3rd St., Ste. 104
Phoenix, AZ 85004
At the Fendon Law Firm, we treat all of our clients like family because we are a family firm.
Derek R. Funk
Comitz | Beethe
(480) 998-7800
6720 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 150
Scottsdale, AZ
Our practice focuses on helping disabled physicians, dentists and other professionals navigate the disability claims process and maximize their chances to collect, and continue to collect, their rightful benefits.
About The Author
Related posts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.