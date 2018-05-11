Visit “The Hood”

Mesmerizing Moments to be had in Mt. Hood Territory.

By Alison Bailin Batz

This year marks the 175th anniversary of the Oregon Trail.

We mean the actual trail that helped populate the western half of the country, not the iconic computer game of the same name that helped every child of the 1980s learn how to use technology.

Though at times treacherous, the reward for making it to the end of the tail, which lies in Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory, was worth it. All these years later, Mt. Hood Territory is a sneaky hot place to discover and explore.

And, a bonus––thanks to direct flights from Phoenix to nearby Portland, no chance of cholera or a snake bite on the Oregon Trail this time around!

The Resort at the Mountain

Is “approachable luxury” a thing? Thanks to The Resort at the Mountain, yes. Nestled amongst the lush forest, picturesque mountains and cascading waterfalls of Mt. Hood National Forest, the resort sits on 300 acres of pure majesty. Pet friendly and boasting a 27-hole golf course and 5,000-square-foot spa, there are 147 guest rooms and suites on property ranging in size from 360 to 720 square feet. There is so much to do on property, including an 18-hole lighted putting course, tournament horseshoe pitch, sand volleyball and badminton courts, children’s playground, croquet, lawn bowling, mountain bike rentals and award-winning dining destinations, many regular visitors often need not even leave the property.

Wonser Woods

If seeking something a little out of the ordinary for stay and play, Wonser Woods is a 622-acre tree farm located in the foothills of the famous Cascade Mountains. Last summer, the estate launched a bed and breakfast on the property, offering guests the chance at 500 acres of hikeable trails, fishing, horseback riding, and white water rafting. Insider tip: take advantage of partner Clackamas River Outfitters’ Twilight Lake Tour.

Willamette Wine

For those who love pinot noir, Willamette Valley is––no doubt––on your bucket list. The region began growing in earnest just over 50 years ago, and within its first 20 years, their pinots not only held their own against the then far more acclaimed brands from France, they were often beating them. Mt. Hood Territory has more than 20 can’t miss tasting rooms and wineries. One suggestion––try the Willamette Wine Loop, which is located in West Linn’s Historic Willamette District and has a series of four wineries within minutes of each other: Campbell Lane, Pete’s Mountain, Tumwater Vineyard, and Twill Cellars. If seeking destination wineries, don’t miss Beckham Estates and Villa Catalana Cellars. Beckham actually ages some of its wine in massive terra cotta clay pots called amphorae they make themselves, and ceramic art is displayed in the tasting room. Villa Catalana’s tasting room was inspired by San Clemente de Tahull, a 12th century Romanesque church in Spain, and in also serves as a rare plant conservatory where many unusual tropical plants flourish.

Craft Beverage Scene

Mt. Hood Territory welcomed 12 Bridge Ciderworks to its growing craft beverage scene last, which strives to make a variety of great ciders using only Pacific Northwest fresh-pressed juices, different fruits and spices, and most importantly, natural ingredients. And this past fall, Shattered Oak Brewing and Batch 1 Brewing opened a shared a space called “The HiVe Taphouse.” Batch 1 Brewing makes up the cider, mead and fruit beers, while Shattered Oak Brewing brews up the German and American style beers, a truly eclectic taphouse. If spirits are more your scene, try Trail Distilling , which produces First City Vodka, First City Rum, Trillium Gin, and their latest release, Trillium Barrel Reserved Gin.

Beer Trail

Don’t worry, beer lovers, you are covered too. Craft beer is such big business in the area, in fact, the region recently launched a Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail mobile passport at omht.us/taptrail. The free year-long passport showcases some of the newest breweries in Mt. Hood Territory, as well as some perennial favorites, with discounts at participating businesses.

Animal Yoga

Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory has quickly become THE one stop shop for all of your animal yoga fun times. Meet the cutest little goats ever at Goat Yoga at Beaver Lake Stables and Farm Yoga at Meadowcroft Farm, both in Oregon City. A donkey, horse, and other barnyard friends may make appearances. Guests may bring a bottle of wine to enjoy at the pond house before class. There is also nighttime alpaca yoga at Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch.

Our Table Cooperative

There is no shortage of amazing dining options in the area, including OP Wurst, Fir Point Farms, Skyway Bar & Grill, and Allium Bistro. But, Our Table is special. The Cooperative offers “Farm Fridays” weekly and “Farm Bruch” the second Sunday of each month. They also offer prepared dishes, making it a great lunch spot before wine tasting in the area.