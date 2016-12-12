Meet four standout Notre Dame Preparatory varsity soccer players

Sports Spotlight

Meet four standout NDP varsity soccer players.

Photos by CMQ Photos LLC

Notre Dame Preparatory

ndpsaints.org

(480) 634-8200

9701 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale

Mascot: St. Bernard

Colors: Purple & Gold

Varsity Soccer Coach Kenny Hack

Years coaching at NDP: 8

Highlights of the varsity team’s achievements over the years:

2011 State Champions

2012 State Finalist

2012 Moon Valley Tournament Champions

2013 Regional Champions

2013 Sectional Co-Champions

2014 Sectional Champions

2015 AZ Showcase Tournament Champions

Biggest rival:

The Chaparral versus NDP game on Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. We’ve never played them since I’ve been the head coach here at NDP and many players went to school and grew up with players at Chaparral, so I think it will be a great match and lots of fun!

What’s the best part about coaching high school soccer?

Being able to help such a great community by coaching their student-athletes on character, teamwork, commitment, and self confidence, so they can use what they’ve learned out in the world to further their success.

Matthew Shell

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Position: Center defender

What do you enjoy about soccer?

Since I began playing soccer at the age of 4, I’ve loved the teamwork, competition, and dedication that goes along with the sport. I find the most joy in getting to know and work with my teammates while we strive to achieve our goals.

Game-day ritual:

Our team has a few rituals on game day that include dressing formal at school for home games, praying before every game, and screaming an Ooh Rah chant before we take the field. My game-day ritual is listening to pump up music, usually rap, while driving to the game.

What keeps you motivated?

I’m a very self-motivated person because I know that there are always ways I can improve. In soccer, I stay motivated by the idea that anything is possible, like overcoming a large goal deficit, because I’ve witnessed it happen before.

Favorite local hang-out spots:

My favorite local hang-out spots consist of Market Street, the Village, the DC Ranch pool, and the Copper Ridge sports fields. Anywhere that I can play sports or exercise with my friends tends to be a place where I’m found most often.

Plans after graduation:

After graduation, I plan to attend a competitive college out of state in either Texas, California, Virginia, North Carolina, or Tennessee. I hope to study business, economics, or finance at the school that I eventually attend and start on a pre-law track.

Nigel Crawley

Age: 18

Grade: Senior

Position: Striker or center attacking mid

What do you enjoy about soccer?

Soccer is practically a family tradition. I’ve come to love how competitive it is and how it keeps me on a straight path in life. It’s my priority so it keeps me away from many bad influences.

Game-day ritual:

Before games I like to listen to classical music, and slowly progress to music that gets me more pumped. I also often pray.

What keeps you motivated?

The idea of winning and getting better personally always keeps me going.

Favorite local hang-out spots:

I love watching movies at Harkins Scottsdale 101.

Plans after graduation:

I’m going to go on a trip to Japan without any supervision with a couple of my friends. Then attempt to get my doctorate in psychology.

Brody Bergevin

Age: 17

Class: Senior

Position: Right Mid

What do you enjoy about soccer?

Soccer has always been a fun distraction for me. Any stress about school or anything goes away when I step on the field. It’s an activity that has always made me happy, and that’s what I enjoy about soccer.

Game-day ritual:

Our team always prays and does our Ooh Rah chant before we go out to the field. After that, I usually look into the stands and find my parents and wave before every game.

What keeps you motivated?

I always try to be the best version of myself that I can be, on and off the field. Being the best soccer player I can be is usually what keeps me motivated.

Favorite local hang-out spots:

I don’t really care where I hang out, as long as I’m with my friends or family I’m happy.

Plans after graduation:

Go to the University of Arizona and study to be a mechanical engineer.

Michael (Cam) Christoff

Age: 18

Class: Senior

Position: Center back or center mid

What do you enjoy about soccer?

My favorite part about soccer is being on the ball. I love how quickly the game can change and always look for opportunities to make plays.

Game-day ritual:

Before every game I always have to put my right sock on first, followed by the cleat, before moving to my left. I got this tendency when I was young and haven’t been able to shake it.

What keeps you motivated?

Winning is what keeps me motivated. It’s never fun to lose. My parents always have my back and I don’t know what I’d do without them but if I wasn’t having fun playing soccer, then I probably wouldn’t still be playing.

Favorite local hang-out spots:

If I had to choose a favorite hangout spot it’d be hard to pick. I hangout with my friends at all sorts of places. It’s never hard to keep busy in Scottsdale.

Plans after graduation:

After I graduate from NDP I plan to go to the University of Arizona to study business. At this point I’m not sure whether I wish to keep playing in college, but I would consider going out for the men’s club team at Arizona.