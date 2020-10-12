Medspa’s Charles Small wants to help clients look great

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Charles Small says owning Glo Medspa is the “best job ever.”

Because of his work and that of his staff, Small’s clients leave the Scottsdale Medspa living their best life.

“The best part of my job is helping people look better and then they feel better about themselves,” Small says. “It’s definitely rewarding.”

Small’s background is in helping people. For 15 years, he served as a critical care nurse.

“I needed a change and a friend introduced me to aesthetics,” he says. “I became trained and certified. It’s such a competitive field. I decided to start my own business. I’m glad I did.”

Small has many certifications, including basic and advanced techniques of Botox and Juvederm injections. He’s an active member of the Dermatology Nurse Association as well as the American Society of Plastic Surgical Nurses.

“We also do mini facelifts with PDO Facial Threading,” he says. “We use those to give mini facelifts without the surgery. We do aesthetics, body contouring and all the lasers.

“I’m doing such advanced injections that people are coming to me to learn these injections, like injections under the eyes. I can do nonsurgical rhinoplasty with fillers. I believe I was the first person in Arizona to do PDO Facial Threading.”

When he started Glo Medspa, he was alone in a 10-foot by 10-foot room. Now, Small and his seven employees are housed in a 3,000-square-foot spa.

“This is really the best job ever,” he says.

Glo Medspa

10505 N. 69th Street, Suite 1000, Scottsdale

480-245-6881, glomedspas.com