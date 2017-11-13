Cookie Craving

Mama G’s Pumpkin and Orange cookies are the perfect way to welcome fall.

Pumpkin and Orange Cookies

Yield: 20 cookies

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

1/2 cup honey

1 cup packed canned real pumpkin

1 tsp. pure vanilla

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 sticks cold butter, cubed small

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 large room temperature eggs

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cup Gold Medal flour

For the orange glaze (combine the following ingredients):

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. whole milk

2 Tbsp. juice from 1 orange

Zest from 1 orange

Preheat oven to 375 Fahrenheit for an half hour.

Put parchment paper on large sheet pan

Put honey, pumpkin, and vanilla into a bowl and mix 2 to 3 minutes until smooth.

Add sugar, butter, and cinnamon to the bowl and cream.

Add the eggs and mix

Add the baking soda, salt, and flour

Stop immediately when mixed. This prevents a tough cookie

Use a small ice cream scoop to drop cookies on a sheet pan. Level each scoop so they are equal size.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes. Remove right before done.

Drizzle warm cookies with a spoonful of glaze and a few specks of salt on top of each cookie.

Mama G’s Tips