A Tasty Original

Introducing Mama G’s famous Highway Cafe banana bread.

Let me share with you Highway Cafe banana bread. The original recipe was my great grandmother’s. She once owned the famous Highway Cafe during the 1940s. Located in South Dakota, service men and women would visit daily to get a delicious piece of warm, buttery, banana bread. The best part about this bread is the gooey texture, which soaks up the sugary glaze. Wrapping the bread overnight is a technique I added that makes this bread an irresistible dessert.

Mama G’s Famous Highway Cafe Banana Bread

Yield: 1 Loaf

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: About 45 minutes

1 stick butter room temperature

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla

1/3 cup whole sour milk (room temperature). Add 1 tsp. vinegar to the milk to make it sour

2 eggs room temperature. Mix albumin (whites) into yolk.

4 brown, very ripe mashed bananas

1 tsp. fresh baking soda

1 tsp. sea salt

2 cups Gold Medal flour

1 tsp. of orange zest

Beat butter for 10 seconds. Next, add sugar and beat for two minutes. Mix the remaining ingredients in, following the above order.

Prepare a loaf pan with cooking spray and dust with Gold Medal flour. It should look like velvet.

Pour batter into pan (no dark pans) and cook in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes.

TIPS