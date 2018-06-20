Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Founded in 2005, the law offices of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys consist of 180-plus compassionate attorneys and staff with over 224 years of combined experience. This noteworthy amount of time equates to the firm’s legal team achieving impressive results for clients.

In fact, the law firm takes great pride in providing the same level of care and service to each and every client––no matter the size of the case. Last year alone, Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys resolved more than 100 million in settlements or verdicts on behalf of those injured as a result of another’s negligence.

Expansion Leads to Offices in New Mexico and Tennessee

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the largest personal injury law firms in the state of Arizona. Law firms are located in the cities of Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Arrowhead, Tolleson, Mesa, Tucson, Yuma, and Bullhead City. The firm increased their reach even further over the past two years with the opening of two more locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Nashville, Tennessee.

Additionally, they’ve vetted and built solid relationships with other legal partners across the country. Doing so makes it possible for their legal team to refer those injured to experienced attorneys outside of the firm’s regular scope of practice.

More Than Your Everyday Personal Injury Law Firm

Kevin Rowe, a founding attorney of the law offices of Lerner and Rowe, wanted to do more for those living, working, and raising families in Arizona. As such, he formed the Lerner and Rowe Gives Back foundation.

Now, through their official Arizona 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back, team members look after the well-being of neighboring communities outside of the legal arena too. The foundation does this by volunteering and giving annual donations to local charities that equal hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. Current updates about their philanthropic efforts are frequently added to lernerandrowegivesback.com.

Lerner and Rowe Is the Way to Go

At Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, their legal team is vested in assisting those during times of need. Plus, they offer free consultations and do not charge out-of-pocket fees or costs until a person wins compensation for their personal injury case. Also, if you need a medical provider that will wait for payment, the firm can assist you as well. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys are a full service injury law firm.

Learn even more about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys online at lernerandrowe.com. Or, connect with the law firm socially, by following Lerner and Rowe on Twitter. Another option includes becoming a fan of the Lerner and Rowe Facebook page.