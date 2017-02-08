Home Sweet Home

Keystone Homes introduces Eastwood, a new luxury development in Carefree.

By Michelle Talsma Everson

There’s a certain type of pride in his voice when Rich Eneim, Jr. talks about his family business. As the vice president and principal of Keystone Homes, he has a lot to be proud of as the family owned and operated homebuilder has been continuously developing communities in the Valley for more than 25 years.

“We’ve been continuously building since our start in 1989 and have finished every community we’ve ever started; not many homebuilders can say that,” Eneim says. “We have a great reputation with the contractors and everyone we work with; we take a lot of pride in what we do.”

In the North Valley, Keystone Homes is the builder behind popular communities Almarte and Rancho Madera. Now, they’re introducing Eastwood, their third master planned community that is breaking ground in Carefree.

“We like the home buyer profile in the North Valley; many people who are building homes here are downsizing or buying a second home but still want the quality and amenities that they’re used to,” Eneim explains. “They want less property but don’t want to downsize on quality, essentially.”

Eastwood will be comprised of 39 Arizona ranch style, single level homes within a gated community. Eneim explains that each home will be highly energy efficient and more than 70 percent of the homes will have what he calls a “premium view” of the surrounding desert landscape. He adds that homebuyers will have four plans with three elevations to choose from and, like all Keystone Homes communities, the Eastwood homes are tailored to the look and feel of that community.

“There is always a fresh feeling for each one of our communities,” Eneim says. “Eastwood will have a grass area, a heated community pool, and area for barbecues and social gatherings, it’s gated and the front yard desert landscaping maintenance is part of the HOA fee.”

All homes will be Energy Star certified, with the highest ranking from the Environments For Living® program, according to Keystone Homes.

“We’ve investigated the latest and greatest ways to build energy-efficient homes,” Eneim adds. “All of our homes have a HERS [Home Energy Rating System] score of 60 or lower, which means they are 40 percent or more efficient than a code-compliant home built today.”

Eneim predicts that Eastwood will be in selling mode for about two years but, like all of their communities, he expects the community to fill.

“Eastwood homes will be between 1,900 and 2,200 square feet, single level, detached, smaller lots but big enough to still have that outdoor living experience. They’ll be priced in the high 400s, making them a unique offering in this area,” he says.

The best way for the community to learn about the newly planned Eastwood is to visit eastwoodlife.com and attend its first open house on Feb. 25.

Eastwood Open House

Keystone Homes will be hosting its first open house of Eastwood. The event will feature catered appetizers, flatbread pizzas, wine presented by a local sommelier, and accompanied by music from a local pianist. This will be the first time that the public will be able to view decorated model homes. Keystone Homes will also release the site plan details at this event, including the first phase of available lots. Attendees can register at eastwoodlife.com.

What: Eastwood Open House

When: Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 8601 E. Cave Creek Rd., Carefree