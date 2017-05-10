John Carbis

Phoenix photographer captures the essence of Phoenix.

Phoenix native John Carbis is a self-taught artist creating vibrant multiple exposure digital photography. His fascinating imagery of downtown Phoenix captures the unique beauty and reality of a bustling city and compels the viewer to look beyond the surface of everyday surroundings.

“My photography allows me to express my individuality by creating something original from my surroundings, finding elements of these images in areas across the city that are not typically considered beautiful,” says Carbis.

His keen eye and unique vision captures the essence of Phoenix, highlighting unusual patterns and silhouettes with minimal editing of the photograph. Carbis takes two to three images in succession, which he then combines into a single brilliant image. The artist aims to create a dialogue about the connections between science and art. He’s doing just that with his latest work with draws upon his journeys through the streets of Phoenix and his fascination with astronomy, science, and the exploration of the universe.

Carbis has exhibited his work at Bokeh Gallery at the monOrchid and at the Creation Station at La Melgosa. His artwork has been featured in several local publications both in print and online including AZHorizon on Arizona PBS, East Valley Tribune, and Phoenix New Times. See more of his photography on Instagram @John_Carbis.