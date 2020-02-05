In Treatment

By Alison Bailin Batz

W

hile self-care is critical to one’s health, physically and mentally, we all could use an extra hand when it comes to properly taking care of ourselves from time to time.

Thankfully, the North Valley features some of the top spas in the nation, each of which is always innovating, updating and reimagining its treatments and spaces to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate guests’ minds, bodies and souls.

Here are some that have recently invested in themselves so they can better invest in taking care of you.

The Away Spa at the

W Hotel Scottsdale

In late 2019, the W Hotel Scottsdale opened a new spa concept: The Away Spa. By design, it ditches tradition at every turn, starting with check-in, which doubles as a four-stool bar serving up signature cocktails and specialty drinks made with local ingredients, and a curated food menu to savor pre-treatment.

Each spa therapy service, whether a facial, massage or body peel, begins with a signature W opening ritual to prepare the body for ultimate pampering. The Away Spa even features a “secret menu” that can be accessed via secret code. It also has something truly unique to the market in its Spa After Dark program. Ideal for groups, bachelorette parties and Girls’ Night Out, this service lets guests rent out the spa for a night of over-the-top pampering. That includes a live DJ, juice-fueled cocktails and bottomless bubbly as well as face, beauty and body treatments.

Info: scottsdaleawayspa.com

The Spa at Civana Wellness

Resort & Spa

This wellness resort debuted almost exactly a year ago and is built on four pillars: movement, spa, nourishment and discovery. Its two-story, 22,000-square-foot spa centers around the theme of “healing through water” and features 23 treatment areas including one Watsu therapy pool, two couples treatment rooms, three wet treatment rooms including a Vichy shower, five facial rooms, and 14 massage rooms.

There is also a communal area of hydrotherapy immersions—the Aqua Vitality Circuit—that includes a European-designed Kneipp hot/cold wading pool, therapeutic soaking pool, a cold deluge shower, and the five-climate Klafs Sanarium. Beyond the actual spa, however, the entire resort is set up as a wellness center and restorative escape. As such, there is a full menu of daily programming throughout the resort that draws upon varied disciplines and techniques and including fitness, culinary, and personal and spiritual growth with everything from Spirit Animal workshops to aerial yoga classes.

Info: civanacarefree.com

The Spa at The Camelback Inn

This is the granddaddy of them all. When it was built in 1989, The Spa at Camelback Inn was the largest and most comprehensive resort spa in the Southwest, and one of the first in the country to offer a comprehensive fitness and exercise center, a unique blend of desert-inspired body and massage treatments, lifestyle-enhancing wellness programs and Scottsdale’s first spa restaurant.

Relevant and always being refreshed, the 32,000-square-foot spa features 32 treatment rooms, a heated outdoor lap pool, private poolside cabanas, separate men’s and women’s locker rooms, coed Jacuzzi, a full-service hair and nail salon, skin care boutique, retail spa boutique and one of the best juice bars in the state.

A favorite here takes men into account with a full Men’s Zone package, which includes a Native American-inspired healing treatment using actual clay to nourish and detoxify one’s body. After the wrap itself, Southwestern-insured soap and cactus fiber cloth are provided to shower off the clay as well as to relax the muscles. It’s followed by a 60-minute therapeutic massage, which can be customized.

Info: bit.ly/2GPLK8M

Revive Spa at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Last year, the 28,000-square-foot Revive Spa expanded its fitness center to almost 3,500 square feet adding all new Life Fitness exercise machines, six new Peloton spin bikes and cardiovascular equipment complete with Wi-Fi capabilities and TV screens. An 870-square-foot movement studio was also added and expanded that includes a Precor Queenax wall unit with TRX capability.

Just outside the fitness center, the spa’s new 600-square-foot yoga lawn, lined with artificial grass, overlooks the resort’s 21,000-square-foot Chef’s Garden and can accommodate group yoga classes in season. Beyond that, there are 41 treatment rooms as well as a sanctuary pool, a bistro, hydrotherapy enclaves, cabanas, relaxation room, saunas, whirlpools and an evolving menu of services. Of particular note are the water-based treatment options with myriad benefits for the mind and body. One tailor-made for this time of year is the 50-minute Magnesium Detox Wrap, which improves muscle function, energy generation and alleviates cramps.

Info: bit.ly/2GTojeJ

The Phoenician Spa at

The Phoenician

About 18 months ago, The Phoenician completed the biggest renovation and refresh in the storied resort’s 30 years. As part of the multiyear, multimillion-dollar project, The Phoenician Spa was completely rebuilt from the ground up into one of the most stunningly beautiful havens for men and women. The now-three-story spa features a glamorous rooftop pool with cabanas and full dining menu, 24 treatment rooms, a massive salon, two relaxation lounges and both men’s and women’s locker rooms with intricately designed steam rooms, saunas, oversized Jacuzzis, showers and more.

Its treatments also continue to be cutting edge. In addition to standard and seasonal offerings, The Phoenician Spa offers everything from harmonic bowl healing to tarot card readings where an intuitive guide helps you to delve into a deeper understanding of your life and overall being.

Info: thephoenician.com/spa

Well & Being Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

At 44,000-square-feet, the Well & Being Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess somehow manages to be intimate and inviting. From its well-appointed locker rooms, eucalyptus inhalation room, aromatherapy blending bar, rooftop pool, cold plunge pools and indoor-outdoor whirlpools, Well & Being could easily be renamed “Indulge & Luxuriate.”

Its menu of services has traditional and out-of-the-box offerings, including a Havasupai Falls Rejuvenation body scrub inspired by the Southwest. The experience starts with a sage smudging to cleanse one’s energy, then a scrub using essential oil that has been infused with desert salts. After a rain shower, there is a thermal mineral magnesium soak and massage with jojoba and salt stones, followed by a Sedona clay mask for the face a scalp massage and herbal wrap.

Info: bit.ly/3aZAoNz