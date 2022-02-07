Hot HOMES: Trendsetters are moving to Desert Ridge

By Sherri Plotke, Broker at Arizona Golf & Sun Properties

Real estate was the hot dinner party topic in 2021, as the Valley led the country in population growth and annual appreciation increases.

Desert Ridge soon became Arizona’s largest master-planned lifestyle community.

This multifaceted community includes single-family homes, luxury multifamily communities, residential golf estates, schools, high-end restaurants and luxury shopping, and Reach 11 sports park.

These communities offer an “out-of-city” living experience while being close to freeways that allow city access.

Consequently, these homes are selling thousands over list price, providing the perfect home for buyers and getting the best prices possible for sellers.

The area’s maturation and growth will continue, as it’s one of the few desirable areas with land available for development.

Let’s look at the stats that set the trend and moved the hottest neighborhoods to the top of this real estate market.

Golf course homes

Homes on Wildlife Golf Course Golf in 85054 showed the highest year-on-year equity increase, ensuring an excellent return on investment for homeowners.

• A 37% increase in home value and 19 closed homes in 2021. The average home price: $1,015,579.

• Highest sale: $1,751,100, selling for $251,000 over list price in five days to a cash buyer.

• Average days on market: 14 days.

• Average price over list price by 2.8%.

• Single family homes in Desert Ridge, east of Tatum, showed an impressive 30% on average annual increase.

• Average home prices were of $747,539, and only 17 days on market.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, golf estate living is fueled by a much younger demographic and is bringing a whole new generation of golfers to the Valley.

Sky Crossing

The newest subdivision in Desert Ridge, Sky Crossing offers a fantastic community lifestyle atmosphere and resort pool amenities, among other indulgences.

It offers a residential lifestyle where children have the freedom to be independent in a safe environment.

Other notable lifestyle communities, like Aviano, Fireside and Sanctuary, also had extreme inventory shortages with buyers lining up at open houses and bidding up prices.

This is expected to continue — and even increase — as the Taiwan Semiconductor Company wraps up construction in 2024.

• 34% average increase in home sales price year over year.

• Average days on market: 26 days.

• Most homes sold over list price.

• Highest sale: $2.3 million.

• Average home price: $921,000.

2022 projections

Although many predicted the inventory would improve at the beginning of 2022, new listings are still comparatively low.

This translates to higher prices, especially in trendy areas. This momentum will continue throughout the year, providing excellent opportunities for buyers, sellers and investors. Those searching for homes should get into this hot market early.

As a Desert Ridge resident since 2007 and specializing in its real estate and luxury golf communities, I work to educate my clients on the market.

Sherri Plotke, Realtor

sherriplotke.com