Owner of KW Styling Studio finds fulfillment in helping clients look their best

By Alison Stanton

Kristy Wallace knew from a very early age that she wanted to go to cosmetology school and get into the beauty industry.

“Growing up, I was always into makeup and hair,” Wallace says. “Between painting my dog’s nails and always being the friend who styled everyone’s hair and did their makeup, I knew it was my calling.”

In February 2015, Wallace achieved her goal by opening her own salon business in a salon suite. Shortly after giving birth to her baby daughter Brinley in July, 2018, Wallace opened KW Styling Studio.

“I offer all types of color services, haircuts, extensions and bridal hair, which is my absolute favorite to do,” Wallace says, adding that she strives to focus on every client’s goals regarding their hair and preferences.

“I always consult with my clients before each appointment and make sure I am understanding their needs and what they are loving or not liking.”

As for the services that are especially popular in her studio, Wallace says they typically match what is currently trending the most; right now that is the bright blondes, root shadows and balayages.

To find inspiration for her work, Wallace says a combination of social media and Mother Nature do the trick. “I’m easily inspired by other artists,” she says, adding that these days, it’s easier than ever to find inspiration because of social media.

“I have my favorites I follow and look up to, and you can connect easily with others. But I also find a lot of inspiration being outdoors. Getting outside and in the fresh air really helps clear my head and gets me thinking, so I always get excited about going to work and feeling fresh and inspired.”

Looking ahead to the spring of 2019, Wallace says she thinks the “ashy, icy blondes” which are currently so popular will continue to be among her clients’ favorite trends. “But I also see warm, honey blondes making their way back,” she adds.

One of the many things that Wallace loves about her work is getting to see her regular clients, many of whom have become like family. “I feel like I’ve been through everything with them in their life – love, adventure, careers, heartbreak, marriage, babies and grandbabies,” she says. “I really care about each and every one of my clients, I like knowing what’s new in their life and just catching up and talking about anything.”

Looking back, Wallace is definitely pleased with her decision to get into the beauty industry and to open and own her own styling studio. “I love my job. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she says. “I get to help women feel good about themselves and it is such a fulfilling feeling when my client leaves after an appointment feeling beautiful, confident and happy.”

Wallace also loves it when clients send her selfies that show off their new color, cut and/or style, as this shows they are feeling great and satisfied about their look.

“Being a hairstylist is such a creative outlet for me and each client that I see requires something different,” Wallace says. “I’m never bored with work and every day is something different. I love going to work every day, meeting new clients and I enjoy spending my time with each one.”

KW Styling Studio is located in Happy Valley Norterra, The Beauty District, 2480 W. Happy Valley Road, Suite 120, Phoenix. For more information or to book an appointment, call 602-315-8241 or visit squareup.com/appointments/book/CN1CV8K41Q2PW/kristy-wallace-phoenix-az.