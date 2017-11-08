Get ready for the holidays––and beyond––with these rejuvenation trends.

By Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan

The holiday season is almost upon us, which means everyone’s asking, “What’s new in beauty treatments?” and “How can I get my body ready for 2018?” Here’s a rundown of the latest beauty technology and hottest trends that we’re seeing at Oasis Plastic Surgery.

Breast augmentation and liposuction top the most commonly requested procedures list. At Oasis Plastic Surgery, we use 3D Imaging with Vectra XT, which takes a breast image to allow women to design a breast outcome that suits them best. Vectra is in high demand among our patients, as it allows them to see results before surgery.

BodyTite, FaceTite, or NeckTite are minimally invasive lipolysis techniques designed to dissolve fat in targeted areas of the body while firming and tightening the skin. BodyTite is also known as radio frequency assisted lipolysis or RFAL and is the latest innovation in body contouring and liposuction techniques. The BodyTite procedure is good for men and women with stubborn areas of fat in localized areas. The FaceTite or NeckTite procedure reverses many of the signs of aging in the face and neck using a single in-office procedure with no general anesthesia. RFAL is the most advanced technique for liposuction and body contouring available.

Injectables for millennials are popular. No downtime and minimal recovery with injectables are among the reasons why scores of millennials are flocking to the world of cosmetic treatments. Millennials are a very busy population, with full social calendars, so making time for surgery and recovery is a real challenge. Also, Millennials grew up in the dawn and dominance of social media. With their image sent out to hundreds of people on a daily basis, they have to make sure they look good. Millennials are including injectables, like Botox and Juvederm, in their age prevention and health care regimen.

Treatments for men are in vogue. Today most men aren’t embarrassed about getting cosmetic procedures, as they too want to look and feel better about themselves. From Botox to MiraDry (FDA approved technology for permanent reduction in underarm sweat, odor, and hair), to PRP hair restoration therapy, men are joining women in trying minimally invasive rejuvenation techniques. These procedures allow for no missed work and no major change to daily routine, just a tweak or two to improve confidence and perception that can pay dividends in work performance and self-confidence.