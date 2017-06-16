Check out these fresh reads for June

By Julie Carlson

Wonder

By R.J. Palacio

R.J. Palacio’s book Wonder has won awards and captured readers’ hearts around the globe. Told from six viewpoints, the story surrounds the life of August “Auggie” Pullman. He’s never attended school because of a craniofacial malformation known as Treacher Collins syndrome and a cleft palate. For a majority of his life, Auggie has been homeschooled by his mother. However, before the start of fifth grade, Auggie’s parents feel it’s time for him to attend school, so they enroll him in Beecher Prep. The various viewpoints in the novel are from smart, loveable, and kind Auggie; his two schoolmates, Summer and Jack Will; his sister, Via; Via’s boyfriend, Justin; and Via’s friend Miranda. Wonder teaches us about friendship, love, prejudice, bullying and how beauty is more than skin deep. Wonder has been made into a film that will be released later this year. It stars Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, and Julia Roberts.

5 Stars

The Night Bird

By Brian Freeman

Mystery writer Brian Freeman is known for his dark and disturbing psychological thrillers. Creepy and mysterious, The Night Bird is the first in a new series featuring homicide detective Frost Easton and is set in San Francisco. Frost is plunged into investigating the mysterious deaths of two women. They’ve both suffered from violent psychotic breakdowns. The most recent death leads Frost to unconventional and controversial psychiatrist Francesca “Frankie” Stein. They team up to look into the strange deaths and how they are connected. Soon more deaths occur that lead the duo to a cryptic person know as The Night Bird, who begins taking Frankie down a dangerous path of buried secrets she long thought she’d erased from her memory. The city’s gloom, fog-shrouded atmosphere, grittiness as well as its bustling charm comes alive on the pages of Freeman’s novel.

3 1/2 Stars

A Man Called Ove

By Fredrick Backman

A Man Called Ove is a touching novel about overcoming grief, acceptance, learning about cultures and life experiences other than your own, and how to enjoy life to the fullest. The novel, which takes place in Sweden, was also made into a stage play and a film. The Swedish movie was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards. The story surrounds a bitter man who has recently lost his wife, loves routine, and has been given an early retirement. Because of these circumstances, he feels his life is not worth living anymore, until his new neighbors show him that life is what you make it. This sweet book is heavy on description and action versus dialogue. Readers might initially be turned off by Ove’s grumpiness, but keep reading. You will come to love Ove and while reading you feel a wide-range of emotions.

5 Stars

3 MORE TO TRY

Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World

By Adam Grant

This number one national bestseller and New York Times bestseller examines how people can champion new ideas and how leaders can fight groupthink.

Nutshell

By Ian McEwan

A classic tale of murder and deceit from Ian McEwan, one of the world’s master storytellers.

Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man

By William Shatner with David Fisher

An emotional book, William Shatner tells the story of a man who was his friend for five decades.