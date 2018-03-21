Fresh Reads

AN EXTRAORDINARY UNION

By Alyssa Cole

An Extraordinary Union is a vivid romance novel. Set during the early years of the Civil War, Elle is a free black woman living in the north. She is a Union spy for the Loyal League and has a photographic memory. McCall, a white man, is also a Union spy and a stealthy Pinkerton detective. Both end up working against and with each other––Elle posing as a slave in a Confederate household and Malcolm posing as a Confederate soldier. They’re immediately drawn to each other but also weary of the other’s intentions. During the course of the novel they risk their lives and assignments to fight for Lincoln, human rights, and each other. An Extraordinary Union leaves readers wanting more.

5 Stars

ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY

By Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Are you a science geek? Fans of shows such as Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey and StarTalk will thoroughly enjoy Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s latest non-fiction book. This is a book for those of us who’d like to delve deeper into the mystery of the cosmos, but in more layman terms. The book explores the start of the cosmos from the Big Bang and the future of the universe. Each chapter is short and to the point. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry is by no means a lengthy tome, but one you’ll want to spend some time with it. You’ll not only glean scientific insight but also learn about scientists for which space science terms are named. This one is a definite bang for your buck and a great holiday stocking stuffer for science lovers.

5 Stars

A FOREST OF A THOUSAND LANTERNS

By Julie C. Dao.

The Forest of a Thousand Lanterns is inspired by the origin story of the evil queen in the fairy tale Snow White. Set in a mystical Asian world, it’s about a teen peasant girl named Xifeng. Her aunt, a witch, believes dark magic lies within Xifeng’s veins and that she is destined to become the Empress of Feng Lu. Xifeng travels with her love, Wei, a young warrior and swordsman to Feng Lu to fulfill her quest. But there’s a hitch. She must spurn her love to win the throne. Rich in world-building and complex characterizations, it’s the perfect novel to read on a chilly winter night. Featuring many dark twists and turns, court intrigue, a strong protagonist, and magic, this is a not-to-be-missed epic read. Make sure to read the helpful pronunciation and character guide at the beginning.

4 Stars

3 MORE BOOKS TO TRY

Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discover

By Scott Kelly

From the astronaut who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station comes a candid account of his voyage, the journeys off Earth before it, and of his eventful formative years.

The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact

By Chip Heath and Dan Heath

The bestselling authors of Made to Stick and Switch explore how and why certain brief experiences can make such a huge impact on our lives and how we can learn to create these moments in our life and work.

Bad Girls with Perfect Faces

By Lynn Weingarten

This stylist thriller about the darkness behind perfect facades offers twists and turns from the multiple points of view of its protagonists.