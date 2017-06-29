Phoenix Independence Day Celebrations––2017

July 1

Businesses in Cave Creek are teaming up for the Fourth on the First, featuring live music from Redneck Revolution and The Saints of Las Vegas, a kids’ splash area, mechanical bull riding, food and beverages, shopping, and fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m. Free. 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Frontier Town, 6245 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek. frontiertownaz.com

July 3

Sponsored by Harold’s Corral and The Buffalo Chip Saloon, a Fireworks Extravaganza is one of the largest fireworks displays in the Valley and includes live music, kids’ activities, and food and drink specials. Free. 5:30 p.m. to midnight. Harold’s Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek. haroldscorral.com

July 3

Anthem celebrates its 18th Annual Independence Day Celebration. The popular event includes wet and dry rides, inflatables, food vendors, a DJ/dancing, fireworks, and more. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Anthem Community Park. Purchase ride/bounce wristbands in advance at the community center.

July 4

Be red, white, and cool at Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration. It’s a cool family friendly patriotic wonderland indoors at WestWorld, expanded to the entire 300,000 square-foot fully air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center. This year’s celebration includes a BMX show, bull riding rodeo, pony rides, all-star stunt dogs challenge, fireworks, and more. General admission, $12. Scottsdale residents, $6. Fireworks only, $20 per car. 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. scottsdale4th.com

July 4

Head to Fourth at the Fountain for music, games, and prizes. DJ Steve Grosse will keep the family moving and grooving with great tunes throughout the night. This year, a new event format will be introduced and has been designed to be a community wide event open to all. Free. 6 p.m. to 10 pm. Fireworks display at 9 p.m. Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. experiencefountainhills.com

July 4

Get patriotic at Chandler’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. The celebration includes food and fireworks. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Rd., Chandler. chandleraz.gov