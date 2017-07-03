Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North welcomes Chuck Kazmer.

By Michelle Talsma Everson

Earlier this year, Chef Chuck Kazmer packed his bags and moved from his post as executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Amman in Jordan to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. A 25-year veteran of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts brand, Kazmer says that he was interested in relocating to Scottsdale because of the Valley’s dynamic, growing food scene.

“It has been a fairly easy transition, honestly,” he says about the move from Jordan. “Being back stateside is comforting. I do have cravings for Jordan every once in a while. The food, the people, the culture; it was pretty amazing. The Jordanians’ generosity was remarkable. The shawerma sandwiches were hard to beat, too! I have not found one yet here that compares.”

Kazmer did not make the global move alone; he brought his wife and three children with him. While his latest move is from the other side of the world, his chef career has taken him from Four Seasons locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, and Houston) and Chicago, Illinois.

“Arizona drew my interest in several ways; I had never visited before, but have always had a strange affection for the desert…I have not yet had the chance to venture far, as we have been so busy at the property,” he says. “But, I am anxious to get out and explore.”

Kazmer describes the position of executive chef as all encompassing.

“I like to think I am here for anything from culinary inspiration to making nachos and everything in between,” he says. “And, I do love nachos! The ones we serve poolside are really tasty.”

According to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, in his role, Kazmer has assumed responsibility for the Scottsdale property’s three main restaurants—Talavera, Proof, an American Canteen, and Saguaro Blossom poolside grill—in addition to Onyx Bar & Lounge and all food and beverage service throughout the conference and banquet facilities.

“I believe that we must respect each ingredient on its own and appreciate it at its best,” Kazmer says about his philosophy as a chef. “I prefer to serve seasonal menus that are natural and not forced; keep it simple, rather than a confusing array of impressive ingredients with no purpose. Each dish should have a reason and a focus. It should enable the diner to see the dish as the chef first tasted it.”

“Chef Kazmer’s extensive experience and depth of knowledge––both of the culinary operation and of Four Seasons––will serve him well in his new role in Scottsdale,” says Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North General Manager Marc Bromley.

When asked about his 25-year tenure with the Four Seasons brand, Kazmer had nothing but positive things to say.

“Four Seasons only opens hotels and resorts in places where you would want to live and work. They are all over the world,” he notes. “The consistent and overlaying foundation of the company has always been the golden rule: treat others as you would want to be treated. Whether it be a guest or an employee, the rule applies to all.”

When he’s not busy in the kitchen, Kazmer looks forward to exploring his new home.

“I can cater to all flavors and tastes, but do have a soft spot for Texas barbecue,” he says. “…In my free time, I enjoy hanging out by the pool with the family and serving up barbecue or going fishing with my boys. Anything outside suits me. I think that is why Arizona’s climate is such a great fit.”

To learn more about Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, visit fourseasons.com/scottsdale.