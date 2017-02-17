Nip/Tuck/Love

For couples looking to achieve a trimmer, more contoured physique why not consider these ways to blast the fat forever.

By Jennifer Geoghegan, M.D.

Kybella

Kybella is a FDA-approved treatment that uses deoxycholic acid to break down fat under the chin. These injections cause the release of lipids from the fat cells, which are then absorbed and discarded by the body. Good candidates for this treatment are people looking to get rid of their double chin but who don’t have too much loose or excess skin in the area. Each treatment takes 15 to 20 minutes. It’s performed with multiple small injections into the fat under your chin. The amount of fat present determines the number of sessions required.

CoolSculpting

For those people with stubborn fat that has not responded to diet and exercise, CoolSculpting treatments are a great non-invasive option to freeze away the fat. A handpiece is used to treat the unwanted fat, literally freezing it to death. Each treatment takes around an hour. The area usually goes numb shortly into the procedure so there is minimal discomfort during your session. You can expect up to a 20 percent reduction of fat in the treated area that is eliminated by the body within a few months after the procedure. The number of treatments needed will be determined by the number of areas you are looking to treat and the thickness of the fat pad in that section.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a surgical option that reaps dramatic results and continues to be one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures. It shouldn’t be used as a quick fix to weight loss and the best candidates are those looking for body contouring of those stubborn areas that can include the abdomen, flanks, thighs, and chest for men looking to address gynecomastia. It will require some downtime, a tiny scar at the treatment site, and some type of anesthesia but once the fat is gone it’s gone forever. It’s not good for those who have loose or excess skin in the area; in that situation, a skin excision procedure such as a tummy tuck should be done for the best contour results.

Non-surgical Options

Couples looking for anti-aging ideas, these quick non-surgical solutions are also available. For lines and wrinkles that are adding unwanted years to your face, why not consider Botox or injectable fillers? Botox, Juvederm, and Voluma are just a few of the FDA-approved products that can be used to smooth out lines, lift the brow, and restore volume loss in the cheeks or around the mouth. There is minimal downtime, many of the effects are seen immediately, and depending on the product, can last from three to four months with Botox or up to two years with Voluma.

We prep our patients by asking them to avoid blood thinners such as aspirin or ibuprofen prior to their treatment to minimize bruising. During the process you are kept comfortable with ice and topical numbing creams. Following your treatment you can immediately apply moisturizers, sun block or make-up.