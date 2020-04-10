Food for the Social Distancer

By Annika Tomlin

The world has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the government to close public dining rooms. Thankfully, there are still quite a few businesses open for carryout, takeout or delivery orders. Here are a list of restaurants or drive-thru spots that are following CDC guidelines and are still open for business.

La Bocca, 5415 E. High Street, Phoenix, 480-840-1799, north.laboccapizzeria.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

La Bocca is offering takeout and delivery from Grubhub and DoorDash. All curbside pickup orders get 10% off food and alcohol. With any pickup food orders, customers can add sangria, bottled wine, bottled spirits or cocktails.

Hula’s Modern Tiki, 5450 E. High Street, Suite 101, Phoenix, 480-597-5808, hulasmoderntiki.com, noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Hula has moved to takeout and delivery orders for its tropical food and cocktails. Call in to order a signature Dr. Funk cocktail along with a Jawaiian jerk pork plate for takeout, or order online through its website. For delivery, see Postmates or DoorDash.

Modern Margarita, 5410 E. High Street, Phoenix, 602-795-8111, modernmargarita.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Modern Margarita has switched to curbside pickup and online delivery for food and alcohol. Pick up a margarita or bottle of tequila to bring home. Online delivery is available through Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates.

Mellow Mushroom, 5350 E. High Street, Phoenix, 480-889-0999, mellowmushroom.com, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Time to get a growler filled and a pizza to go. Mellow Mushroom is offering takeout and delivery options for its food and drinks. All alcohol must be ordered with food and are for takeout only. All bottles of wine are half off. Use code 918-319-260 at checkout for online and call-in orders to receive 10% off.

Barrio Queen, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 98, Phoenix,

480-466-7445, barrioqueen.com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barrio Queen will remain open for business offering to-go and delivery options through Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates. Barrio Queen is offering margarita kits with a full bottle of margarita and the other ingredients needed to make the restaurant’s signature margaritas at home. The restaurant is also offering cooking classes on its Facebook page.

BJ’s, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 480-538-0555, bjsrestaurants.com,

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday,

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Get a sweet pizookie to go or delivered. When customers spend $19.95, BJ’s will give them a free pizookie and free delivery. Add up to three take-home entrees for $6 each with a $9.95 purchase so lunch or dinner is ready to go for the next day.

Breakfast Kitchen Bar, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 18-1010, Phoenix,

480-597-3887, breakfastkitchenbar.com,

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday,

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Order from the new $8 menu and receive a free cup of coffee for curbside pickup or delivery orders. Don’t forget to add mimosas to go, which include a bottle of champagne and one cup of fresh squeezed orange juice for $20.

Café Zupas, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 480-339-8038, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Café Zupas is available for curbside pickup, delivery and a new drive-thru option. Menu options include nuts about berries salad, pesto chicken panini and Asian steak quinoa bowls.

Flower Child, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 480-397-5056, iamaflowerchild.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Get a fresh and healthy meal with a contact-free delivery or curbside pickup. All guests get 35% off with the code FLOWER35, plus 50% off beer and wine when they call ahead or pick up.

Majerle’s Sports Grill, 21002 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 96, Phoenix, 480-585-4999, majerles.com, noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Majerle’s is offering a special takeout and delivery menu. Delivery is available through Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. Alcoholic beverages are available for takeout orders only.

Nekter Juice Bar, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 18-1096, Phoenix,

480-508-4458, nekterjuicebar.com,

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Order online or skip the line by ordering through the app. All orders are available for pickup or delivery. Don’t forget to add a vitamin C boost to keep the immune system running at top shape.

Panera Bread, 14826 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-290-7770, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Panera Bread will continue to serve through delivery and rapid pickup. Guests who prefer not to answer the door can have a contactless delivery. Deliverers are told where to drop off the order, which is sealed shut to further protect the meal.

Sugar Jam Bake Shop & Bistro,

7950 E. Redfield Road, Scottsdale,

480-948-6210, sugarjamcookies.com,

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday,

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sugar Jam is still making its addictively delicious handmade baked goods that are available for takeout or delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash. Chose from pies, brownies, loaves, cookies, scones, muffins, cinnamon rolls or lunch sandwiches.

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 480-488-1906, haroldscorral.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The original Wild West saloon and restaurant is offering takeout orders from a new menu that includes family-style meals. Beer and wine are also available to go.

The Horny Toad, 6738 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 480-488-9542, thehornytoad.com, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

The full menu, beers, cocktails and bottles of wine are available for curbside pickup or takeout at The Horny Toad.

The City Creamery, 6268 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 8, Cave Creek, 480-397-1130, citycreameryicecream.com,

1 to 7 p.m. daily.

Call in to order a quart of hand-crafted ice cream for to-go and pickup orders only. Flavors are listed every day on Facebook.

Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, 6135 Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 480-575-7889, bigearlsgreasyeats.com,

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Big Earl’s Greasy Eats is available for to-go, curbside pickup and delivery within a 5-mile radius. There is a $3 delivery fee that must be paid before employees drop off the meals at the front door. Beer, wine, adult milkshakes, bloody marys and the full lunch and dinner menus are available.

Oregano’s, 37645 Cave Creek Road,

Cave Creek, 480-889-0386, oreganos.com,

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday,

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

No need to miss out on the perfect pair of wine and Italian food. Orders are available for takeout or delivery through DoorDash. Alcohol orders are only available for takeout.

Firehouse Subs, 34317 N. Cave

Creek Road, Suite 101, Cave Creek,

480-595-5178, firehousesubs.com,

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Enjoy a hot or cold hoagie sandwich that starts with premium meats and cheeses and then is piled high with fresh ingredients on a toasted private-recipe roll. Order online for a rapid-rescue to-go order, or order at Uber Eats for delivery.

Corrado’s Cucina Italiana, 100 Easy Street, Carefree, 480-306-7506, corradosaz.com, 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Handcrafted and ready-to-go-home Italian food is only a call or a few taps on a keyboard away. Get anything from salads to pasta—all fresh and available for curbside pickup.

Venues Café, 34 Easy Street, Carefree,

480-595-9909, venuescafe.com,

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

This American bistro has a Southwest flair, and its dishes are available for curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash.

Black Mountain Coffee Shop and Café, 7211 E. Ho Road, Suite 23, Carefree,

480-488-9261, blackmountaincafe.com,

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Good luck resisting the delicious Black Mountain Coffee Shop cinnamon rolls that are now available for takeout or delivery. Check out the Facebook page for specials.