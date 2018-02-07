Cupid’s Arrow

Five swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day table ideas.

By Joyce Laszloffy

Photos by Stephanie Heymann Photography

Skip the box of chocolates and bring your friends together for a sweet treat table that will make their hearts go pitter patter. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day celebration with your BFFs or a family gathering, these darling display ideas are sure to melt their hearts and please their sweet tooth.

Idea #1

Start with layers and a unique garnish to create your gorgeous table. Drape your table with a simple white tablecloth, add a second layer of sheer pink organza, and finish it with a burlap runner. Garnish your table with seeded eucalyptus and add some stock flowers throughout. They are a fraction of the price of roses and last longer. Voilà, romance is in the air.

Idea #2

Create your very own kissing booth! Making this kissing booth the focal point of your table couldn’t be easier. Place two crates together that you purchase from any craft store and hot glue two 36” balsa wood sticks to the sides. Tape a Mylar “Love” balloon to the balsa wood to create your signage. Get out your nickels, “Kisses 5¢!”

Idea #3

Arrange yummy treats, like Hershey kisses and dark chocolate heart cookies, in apothecary jars and decorative glass bowls. Add a splash of color by tying colored ribbon around the jars. These small details make your Valentine’s Day table sweet and stylish.

Idea #4

Spoil your sweeties with adorable stemless wine glasses bubbling with sparkling raspberry lemonade. Add fresh raspberries topped with a rustic straw and heart embellishment. Simple and yummy.

Idea #5

Bake a naked cake that’s effortlessly chic. I’m gonna let you in on a little secret on how I make my cakes look like a professional baked them. I always make a naked cake; they feature exposed layers with a minimal amount of frosting. I use a box cake mix and frosting from the store. The other secret is having these tools on hand: a wire cutter so all of your layers are even and a frosting knife to make frosting application easy. No need to stress over crumbs when you’re frosting, that’s the look you’re going for. Trust me.

Your stunning table décor and delicious treats are sure to have your loved ones falling faster than cupid’s arrow can fly.