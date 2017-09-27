Fake News

Watch out for these myths and misinformation about jewelry.

By Scott Bohall

With all the talk on news and Facebook about fake news, I think it’s time to talk about myths and misinformation in the jewelry industry. There’s an endless amount, but here are a few.

From several corporate jewelers: “Fancy shape diamonds cost a little more.”

Fact: Round diamonds of the same size, shape, and quality, in most sizes, are more expensive than all other shapes.

From the internet: “Lab created diamonds are the same as earth mined diamonds.”

Fact: No, there are many differences, but the main one is value. Once you own a lab created diamond, selling it is very difficult.

From cruise ships: “Tanzanite from the islands is a great deal.”

Fact: Tanzanite comes from Tanzania, is cut in Asia, and shipped to an island the same way it is shipped to your city.

From television ads: “U.S. currency is going to go away, buy gold.”

Fact: Why do you want my money and you are paying lots of money to sell your gold on television?

From the internet: “Buy these 18k opal earrings marked down from $295 to $15 for two days only.”

Fact: We bought them, plated brass, not 18k (fine print said that) and opal was plastic (site says genuine) and value was $15, not $295.

From mall store: “Diamonds go up in value every year.”

Fact: The wholesale cost of diamonds don’t change much from year to year.

From television shopping channels: “This item is top quality.”

Fact: Top quality is not available on the television.

From many customers: “Tungsten wedding bands don’t break.”

Fact: They can break and when they break they can have very sharp edges.

From the internet: “Garnets are cheap.”

Fact: While there are very cheap garnets, color-change garnets, Tsavorite garnets, Demantoid garnets, and the new purple garnets are quite rare in sizes over 1/2 carat and are some of the gems that have gone up in value the most over the past decade.

From the malls: “Opals need to be oiled or they break.”

Fact: Opals come from a dry desert in most cases where they are dug up, ground on a wheel, and set with tools. They break when hit on something harder than the opal. Oil makes some low quality opal hide some cracks till the oil dries out.