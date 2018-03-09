Enchanted Island

Charming amusement park delights young and old.

By Julie Carlson

One of the Valley’s simple pleasures, Enchanted Island is a charming amusement park. Nestled in the heart of Phoenix’s picturesque Encanto Park, listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the Top 12 Best City Parks in America, Enchanted Island is designed for children ages 2 through 10 and their families.

An oasis in the city, Enchantment island offers nine fanciful rides and a number of attractions especially for young children. The highlight is the 66-year-old Encanto Carousel, one of the oldest continuously operating carousels in Arizona. Onsite is also a replica steam engine called the C.P. Huntington Train from which riders can tour the grounds. Both rides are wheelchair accessible and fun for inquisitive young ones.

Kids can also take in the sights from up in the air on small two-seater replica planes called the Red Baron or ride a space ship on the Mini Enterprise. Both have an up-and-down motion. There’s also a whirl ride called Rock-N-Roll and a mini roller coaster known as the Dragon Wagon. Kids can also team up with friends to defend their position against other team members with the use of water guns at Castle Clash, while adults can join kids on the Parachute Tower that rises upward and gently floats downward. Kiddie Cars and coin-operated rides such as a Batmobile, carousel, a horse, tug boat, and truck, are also options.

“We are always looking to add new attractions to the amusement park,” says Claudia Castaneda, who’s in charge of picnics and events for Enchanted Island. “Last year, we added a giant 30-foot climbing wall and two kiddie slides to the Splash Zone.”

Always wanted to climb the Grand Canyon? Then check out Enchanted Island’s Grand Canyon Climbing Wall. After Super Bowl festivities came to a close in 2015, the NFL donated the attraction to the city of Phoenix. It was located in downtown Phoenix as part of the NFL Experience. Because Enchanted Island leases the land for the park from the city, they in turn installed a part of the climbing wall at the park.

Make sure to bring your swimsuit and cool off in the Splash Zone featuring flower showers, water mushrooms, and a dumping bucket. Splash bands are available for $5 or with the All-Day Park Pass. In this area, children under 1 year old are free with a paying adult and adults are free with a paying child up to age 10. The Splash Zone, available during the summer months, is currently under renovations and will reopen in April. During the months of October through April the popular area also features Bumper Boats in an 18-inch-deep pool for children.

There’re also pedal boats and canoes for children over 2 years of age with an accompanying adult. Both rides are available for 30 minutes for $14 and include life jacket rentals.

After a day of fun, grab some yummy refreshments at Enchanted Island’s snack bar. They have all the amusement park staples including popcorn, snow cones, ice cream sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken strips, and beverages.

“We host hundreds of birthday parties each year and almost a 100 company events,” Castaneda says. “We also host four major special events during the year: an Easter Egg Hunt, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Harvest Festival, and our Winter Wonderland Express.”

Rent the park for a private company event. The park can accommodate groups up to 10,000 people. Company picnics include all-day park rides, horseshoes, volleyball, pedal boats, a bounce house, a company banner, and menu options. Companies can also have a DJ, face painting, a photo booth, and much more. The park is also a fantastic place for a field trip, birthday parties, and fundraising opportunities.

There’s much to enjoy and explore at Enchanted Island, including the park’s friendly mascot Pete the Parrot.

Current park hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. On the weekends, the park showcases an event called Enchanted Musical Lights Nightly from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Single tickets are $1.25 and All-Day Ride Passes are $18.75. All-Day Ride Pass with climbing wall is $21.75. Tickets can be purchased three days in advance. Yearly passes are also available for $69.95 plus tax.

Enchanted Island

enchantedisland.com

(602) 254-1200

1202 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix