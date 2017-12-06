Well Set

Elegant Hanukkah tablescapes that glimmer and gleam.

By Joyce Laszloffy

Photos by Stephanie Heymann Photography

If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing the same old Hanukkah decorations year after year on the end caps in the big box stores. Since décor options are so limited, I decided to think outside the box for inspiration, even stealing a thing or two from the Christmas aisles. This gave me so many ideas that I not only created a traditional tablescape but a trendy design as well.

For your traditional tablescape, stick with a navy blue tablecloth, silver accents, and a traditional menorah as your focal point. The beauty lies in the details, so add something unique to your table that you won’t find in the stores. Create a menu for each place setting along with personalized napkin holders––these are fun and practical ways to highlight your design. Your dining space will be elegant and carry the traditional motif.

Add a splash of color to your table with various sizes of Christmas ball ornaments. Combining shiny and matte navy blues with glittery and matte silver ornaments brings dimension to your table design. For traditional flowers, I used white roses and white winter lilies along with boxwood greenery.

For a trendier table, I chose a cool winter color palette of teal and turquoise tones, still perfectly in line with a Hanukkah decorating motif. Dress up your table with a custom table runner. No sewing machine? No problem. Choose from an unlimited collection of fabrics at your local fabric store. Simply buy 3 yards (or more, depending on your table length) and fold edges down with fabric tape for a finished, tailored look.

Since gold is still a hot trend this holiday season, I wanted it to be the accent color for this table. Gold mixes well with teals and white and adds a sleek, present day style to your table.

Stepping back into the Christmas aisles (shh, don’t tell the rabbi), I used shiny, matte, and sparkly gold balls to accent this table. Mixing gold textures creates shimmer and depth in the design. Can’t find just the right menorah? Why not create your own like I did here by using these beautiful gold and white candleholders for a one-of-a-kind centerpiece. Seeded eucalyptus is the secret to this unique table garland.

No Hanukkah is complete without playing the dreidel game. Impress your guests with handmade party favors by decorating recycled paper towel rolls with festive wrapping paper and ribbon. Your guests will pop them open to reveal chocolate gelt and a dreidel.

If you’re having a hard time deciding if you like traditional or trendy, do both! After all, there are eight nights of Hanukkah.