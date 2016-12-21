Hot List

Eight awesome items the whole family will enjoy in 2017.

By Nadine Bubeck

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

A mother’s dream come true. This cord-free, hassle-free, powerful vacuum stays charged for 40 minutes. It works like a charm, cleaning carpet, hard flooring, and beyond. The V8 easily transforms between stick and handheld mode to clean high and low, and comes with numerous head options for customizable cleaning. The compact design works wonders, and self charges via a convenient docking station. Users can even select power settings, providing higher suction for more difficult tasks. dyson.com

Little Tikes Tree House Swing Set

This outdoor playground is ideal for any backyard––big or small. Equipped with two swings, a climbing wall, slide, and lookout tree, kids ages 3 to 10 will have a blast burning energy and exercising their imagination. Easy to clean, sturdy, and high quality. Gift your yard with this playful structure; your kids will thank you. littletikes.com

Fancy Pants Planner

Get organized in style. StartPlanner’s new custom planners are designed for mamas on the go seeking portability. The planner showcases all tabs (monthly overviews) as well as goals, plans, and up to three months of daily pages at a time. Features include: budgeting templates, meal planning, exercise/diet tracking, vacation plans, and more. Available in trending colors, like nautical navy. startplanner.com

Schwinn Burnout Smart Start Bike

Ride in style. Go back to the basics with the trusted Schwinn brand for first “big boy” bikes. The boys 16-inch Smart Start is an A-list ride to get little guys started on their cycling journey. Available for girls too, each Schwinn is built with a child’s proportions in mind; smaller grips, close-knit pedals, and an angled seat for little bodies. Safe and sturdy for kids ages 4 to 8 with removable training wheels. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a limited lifetime warranty. schwinnsmartstart.com

Chrissie by Tail

New year, new workout gear. And for that, turn to tennis champ-turned fashion designer, Chris Evert. The Chrissie by Tail active wear collection features an array of stylish, sophisticated, and comfortable outerwear options perfect for tennis playing, cardio, and yoga. Made from the latest trending colors, advanced fabrications, and contemporary design details, The Chrissie Collection leaves busy moms feeling fabulous. Our pick for 2017: the Black Jay Skort. chrissiebytail.com

Step2 Grand Luxe Kitchen

This Toys “R” Us exclusive modern kid’s kitchen features the most luxurious amenities and décor. It includes a deluxe refrigerator, oversized oven, stove-top controls, a trendy backsplash, granite-style countertops, a 78-piece accessory set, and more. It encourages creative play, keeping your mini chefs entertained for hours. You’ll wish this play kitchen was yours in real life. toysrus.com

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ

Make eating healthy convenient and tasty with the best blender aimed at juicing delicious, nutritious drinks. The Ninja’s suave design features intelligent technology combining unique, timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you. Flawlessly breaks down whole fruits, veggies, ice, and seeds for maximum vitamin extraction. ninjakitchen.com

MeFOTO Air

For the photo-taking gadget lover, check out the MeFOTO Air, a selfie-stick on steroids. The all new Air features three photo tripods and one monopod available in an array of colorful finishes. It’s compact, lightweight, stable, and sturdy. Plus, it comes with a convenient carrying case.

mefoto.com