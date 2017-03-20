Improved Vision

Dr. Julie Lam on how to eliminate nearsightedness with the Gentle Vision Shaping System.

The Gentle Vision Shaping System (GVSS) uses specially designed vision retainers to gently and gradually reshape the front surface of the eye (the cornea) to eliminate or reduce nearsightedness (myopia) or astigmatism. The principle is similar to the use of a dental retainer used by an orthodontist to realign crooked teeth. The vision retainers are similar to contact lenses and are only worn at night while sleeping. They are then removed upon awakening to provide clear vision without using glasses or contact lenses. The retainers are comfortable and very easy to care for.

Why not just wear eyeglasses or contact lenses?

The main purpose of GVSS is to be free from both contact lenses and eyeglasses during waking hours. While this is ideal for sports enthusiasts or those who work in dusty or dirty environments, for others GVSS offers the appeal of being free from corrective lenses during the day. GVSS also offers relief from the problems sometimes associated with full time contact lens wear like drying and things getting on or under the lenses.

Additionally, ongoing research is showing that for most patients, the progression of nearsightedness can be stopped or significantly slowed down by using GVSS retainers. This makes it a great alternative for children, particularly those with nearsighted parents. Neither eyeglasses nor conventional contact lenses have been shown to have as strong a tendency towards controlling myopia as GVSS.

Other GVSS advantages

GVSS is less than half the cost of refractive laser surgery (LASIK). It doesn’t involve any post-operative pain. Also, the hazy post-operative vision that can be associated with laser surgery does not occur with GVSS. Both eyes can easily be done at the same time with GVSS. Also, prescription changes are easy to deal with using GVSS. There are no strong steroid or antibiotic drugs needed with GVSS, as there are during the post-operative period for laser surgery. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, GVSS is reversible. Laser surgery is not.

Is everyone suitable for GVSS and can any doctor perform it?

The answer to both questions is no. It doesn’t work on every patient and needs to be performed in a very exact and meticulous manner. Special training is needed, along with the necessary diagnostic equipment, computer software, and expertise to perform GVSS.

The procedure works best on mild to moderate amounts of nearsightedness or astigmatism. More severe cases can have their vision improved, but will still need some vision correction. The procedure also does not work well on certain shaped corneas. Also, there are several incalculable factors for each patient most notably the cornea’s rigidity. Thus the speed of GVSS varies with each patient. Generally, but not always, less nearsighted patients respond faster than more nearsighted ones. There are no age barriers for GVSS. It’s safe for children and adults and is an excellent alternative for children who are just first becoming nearsighted, because as mentioned, GVSS can prevent any further nearsightedness from occurring. Also, while success rates are very high, success cannot be guaranteed due to factors like the inability to wear the vision retainer for physiological reasons or other systemic health problems that may reduce wearing time.

