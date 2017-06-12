A Fresh Look for Pop

Ditch the dress shirts and socks. This year, what dad is really looking forward to is his first consultation.

By Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, Oasis Plastic Surgery

Men may not say it as often as women, but everyone wants to look and feel their best. Here are some gift ideas that will have the special man in your life looking great for summer.

MiraDry

If your special guy is bothered by underarm sweat, tired of underarm stains on shirts, or just seeking a natural, toxin-free lifestyle, then miraDry is for him. The miraDry system works by using energy that targets and destroys the sweat and odor glands in underarms. Once those glands are treated they don’t grow back and this permanently eliminates underarm sweat and odor. No more worrying if the wet marks on your shirt are going to show in the business meeting, no nervousness lifting your luggage into the overhead, no underarm odor at the gym. MiraDry is the first and only non-invasive FDA-approved treatment that is done comfortably in-office in only an hour.

CoolSculpting

For dads that just can’t seem to get rid of those love handles, try CoolSculpting. These treatments are perfect for the stubborn areas of fat that haven’t responded to diet and exercise. CoolSculpting treatments are a great non-invasive option to freeze away the fat. A hand piece is used to treat the unwanted fat, literally freezing it to death. Each treatment takes around an hour––the area usually goes numb shortly into the procedure so there is minimal discomfort during your session. You can expect up to a 20 percent reduction of fat in the treated area that is eliminated by the body within a few months after the procedure. Keep in mind that the number of areas he’s looking to treat and the thickness of the fat pad needed will determine the number of treatments.

“Brotox” (aka Botox)

Why not gift a little Brotox, aka Botox, to your special man. This injectable is designed to temporarily block the nerve signals for certain muscles in the face. By preventing the muscles from contracting, this can effectively prevent or reduce the appearance of fine line and wrinkles. Botox is a FDA-approved treatment for a wide variety of medical conditions but here are a few areas that are most common for men––treatment of the forehead can improve the tired and aged look caused by these lines and frown lines or the creases between the eyebrows often caused by years of frowning or squinting can also be addressed. And don’t forget his crow’s feet, which commonly develop from blinking, squinting, and sun exposure. This treatment is easy for men on the go, taking only 15 minutes in the office. The best news, he can immediately return to work without downtime.

To all our fathers, we honor and celebrate you for everything you have done for us. Thank you!