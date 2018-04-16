No Reservations Required

How to create a five-star Mother’s Day brunch.

By Joyce Laszloffy

Photos by Stephanie Heymann Photography

Did you know Sunday, May 13, is be the busiest day of the year for restaurants? Mother’s Day brunch is a popular tradition for families to gather and celebrate. Gratitude and love for moms will be poured out in mimosas and hot syrup over gourmet waffles.

If you want to do something special for you mom this year but you’re dreading the crowds and marked up buffet prices, don’t fret. You can make your own Mother’s Day buffet at home. After all, she always said, “Homemade gifts are her favorite.”

Using these creative yet simple tips and ideas, you can create your own designer five-star brunch for mom.

Make it personal. Find the best picture of your mom (that she loves too), add her name or a message saying “Best Mom” with any simple phone app (I love Letter Glow), and have it enlarged at your local drugstore photo shop.

Create your own mimosa and dessert bar.

Have a simple white cake made from your grocery store bakery and garnish it yourself with a few fresh flowers. My favorites include stock flowers, peonies, and baby blue eucalyptus.

Set champagne glasses out and don’t forget to garnish with fresh strawberries. It’s the details she’ll notice.

Design your own menu. Remember it’s not only what you serve but also how you serve it that will wow your mom. Make simple yogurt parfaits in pretty wine tumblers for your guests. Garnish with mint leaves and fresh berries on top to make your presentation as impeccable as any resort brunch buffet.

Personalize your decorations to say, “Happy Mother’s Day,” “Welcome Mom,” or “I Love You” with signs that you can create on your computer or chalkboard. Customizing signs and party favors along with photos is what turns the ordinary into the extraordinary.

In honor of all mothers, we raise our glasses to you. Sip, sip, hooray to all the amazing moms everywhere!